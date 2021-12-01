Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Peter DeFazio

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Congressman Peter DeFazio (OR-04),

Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, announced that he will not seek re-election at the end of the 117th Congress:

“I’ve had the honor of serving alongside Peter DeFazio for thirty-four years in the Congress of the United States, and throughout that time he has been an effective legislator for the American people. His constituents in Oregon’s Fourth District have come to know him during that time as a dedicated fighter for their interests and someone who has carried their voices to Washington with great ability. Peter has worked to build consensus and has helped Democrats govern effectively For the People, particularly in his role as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he worked hard to help secure enactment of the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last month, which will yield enormous economic benefits not only to Oregonians but to all Americans. I join in wishing him well in retirement, and I look forward to continuing to work with him over the coming year to continue delivering results for the American people.”