Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,602 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Peter DeFazio

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Congressman Peter DeFazio (OR-04), Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, announced that he will not seek re-election at the end of the 117th Congress:

“I’ve had the honor of serving alongside Peter DeFazio for thirty-four years in the Congress of the United States, and throughout that time he has been an effective legislator for the American people.  His constituents in Oregon’s Fourth District have come to know him during that time as a dedicated fighter for their interests and someone who has carried their voices to Washington with great ability.  Peter has worked to build consensus and has helped Democrats govern effectively For the People, particularly in his role as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he worked hard to help secure enactment of the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last month, which will yield enormous economic benefits not only to Oregonians but to all Americans.  I join in wishing him well in retirement, and I look forward to continuing to work with him over the coming year to continue delivering results for the American people.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Peter DeFazio

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.