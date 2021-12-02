SnapCollar launches in full after inventory arrives in U.S.
The cure for messy collars is finally hereWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three D.C. residents launched their business selling an invention to fix messy collars on shirts everywhere, without the need for an iron, steamer or dry cleaners.
The idea began five years ago at The George Washington University, as students and friends Mike Sullivan and Jack Collins mused about solutions to fix the common shirt problem.
“Messy collars always bugged us, and as broke college students with minimal free time, we wanted something that could easily help us look our best,” explained Sullivan, the co-founder of SnapCollar.
“We wanted an affordable and easy-to-use product people would actually use.”
That solution—SnapCollar—firms and straightens even the toughest collars in hours’ time and with minimal effort by the user. SnapCollar attaches to shirts in between wears, slowly pressing a shirt’s collar over time to smooth out curling corners, odd creases and sloppy folds, restoring shirts to their original clean look.
As students in the same M.B.A. program, Sullivan and Collins submitted their idea to the GWU New Venture Competition, eventually receiving a cash prize to research and fund their now patented creation. They then launched a Kickstarter in 2020, raising $20,000 to finalize the design and purchase inventory.
“It was moving to see the level of the support from friends and family as we launched our Kickstarter campaign,” recalled co-founder Jack Collins.
“But the number of strangers who immediately fell in love with the idea was exciting, and some of them have been our greatest advocates ever since.”
One of those supporters was Tommy deVries, friend and fraternity brother of Sullivan and Collins. While deployed overseas to Okinawa, Japan with the United States Marine Corps, deVries was added as a co-owner of SnapCollar, bringing a strong public relations background from the Marines to the organization.
“I was blown away at how well the product worked and knew Mike and Jack had great business minds that could make this product a reality,” said deVries.
“I was so glad they brought me onto the team to help build SnapCollar’s story—it is something that can really benefit a lot of people.”
