Energy Efficiency Solutions & Indoor Air Quality Technology Presented At CA Education Conference
Alliance Companies Experts Attending CA School Board Association Convention
Many schools, businesses, and government agencies in California and throughout the United States are already using IAQ products and enjoying the peace of mind that brings.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Companies and its affiliates Alliance Electrical Systems and IAQ Distribution will attend the annual California School Board Association’s (CSBA) Education Conference this week. The team of energy efficiency experts will present solutions to education leaders struggling with energy efficiency challenges and indoor air quality.
The experts at Alliance Companies create customized energy plans that significantly lower utility costs and reduce maintenance burdens benefitting schools (and other buildings) throughout California and the nation.
“The educational sector is one of the fastest-growing markets for energy efficiency solutions due to aging infrastructure and unfunded facility needs,” explained Jake Torres of Alliance Building Solutions. “Through Prop 39, Districts were able to receive allocated funds to address energy infrastructure, however in many cases these dollars were only able to address roughly 15-40% of identified needs. This poses a major opportunity for agencies to explore a creative and self-funding approach to address their remaining needs, which is where Alliance can help through specializing in performance contracting.”
In addition to energy solutions, school leaders are prioritizing indoor air quality improvements to protect students, teachers, and visitors. IAQ Distribution leadership will also be present throughout the conference, demonstrating product lines and sharing best practices schools are implementing to protect student and teacher health by improving indoor air quality.
“We are excited to attend CSBA and demonstrate how IAQ products combat airborne viruses,” stated Chris Fall, Alliance Companies CEO. “Our products measure air quality, kill airborne pathogens, and recirculate clean air making it essential for classrooms and other public areas. Many schools, businesses, and government agencies in California and throughout the United States are already using IAQ products and enjoying the peace of mind that brings.”
“We are working with hundreds of schools throughout California sharing indoor air quality solutions and making facilities more energy efficient. This trend extends throughout the United States as leaders seek to make education environments safe, comfortable, and smart,” Torres continued. “We look forward to introducing the latest technologies and affordable solutions to keep students and teachers safe while saving school systems valuable resources.”
In addition to the energy solutions, attendees at CSBA will experience the Air Guardian and WellAir products (including its multiple patented Nano Strike technologies). These indoor air quality protection technologies are popular solutions public and private schools are deploying today. Additionally, IAQ Distribution will be showing attendees how schools can utilize the uHoo Air Management Monitoring System to measure indoor air quality.
IAQ’s attendance at CSBA follows a recent presentation to the Colorado Association of School District Energy Managers (CASDEM), where IAQ leadership shared how proper indoor air quality management procedures promote and support health and education while reducing existing energy use.
“For most education leaders, keeping students and teachers safe through these uncertain times is the number one priority,” Fall continued. “With all the anxiety surrounding new COVID-19 variants and related discussions about possible school closures, mask mandates, vaccination decisions, etc., we are grateful for the opportunity to provide safety assurances our indoor air quality products provide.”
IAQ Distribution distributes and its Alliance Companies install award-winning, innovative, and energy-efficient medical devices that measure, purify, and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes, including ultraviolet light, oxidation, and filtration. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub-seconds. Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and ensure the safety of everyone inside.
Alliance Companies was founded with a passionate spirit to fulfill one objective: deliver sustainable, leading-edge energy solutions that revitalize workspaces (including schools) in every community. Our group of energy service leaders has crafted creative, innovative solutions to our customers’ most complex energy problems. We create smart buildings that use the best energy-saving technology, seamlessly connecting all systems for superior comfort and safety. We educate our customers to help them understand different and better ways to achieve their goals—even with budget constraints.
