Competent Boards and SCERTIFY Team Up to Provide ESG Training Program for Board Members and Business Professionals
Competent Boards and SCERTIFY have announced an exciting partnership to expand the world-renowned Competent Boards ESG Certificate & Designation Program.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCERTIFY, an Athena Advisory Brand, will be offering one of the first Asia-Pacific Competent Boards ESG Certificate & Designation Program courses to provide more options for board directors, executives and specialists seeking environmental, social and governance (ESG) training. The company will be facilitating four virtual cohorts in the Americas/EMEA and Asia/Pacific time zones beginning March 1, 2022.
After the recent COP26 summit in Glasgow, ESG and climate crisis issues are top of the agenda for companies worldwide. This innovative program will help board members, executives, investors and advisors address the enormous challenges climate change poses.
The online executive programs delivered by SCERTIFY will be powered by Competent Boards’ executive network and learning materials. “We are delighted to have this innovative partnership with SCERTIFY in 2022 that will help us reach a greater number of board members,” says Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO and Founder of Competent Boards. “Environmental, social and governance issues are near the top of every board agenda, so this training will help them make well-informed decisions.”
More than 100 global experts and industry leaders will contribute to the program via interactive sessions, fireside chats, case studies and more. Facilitated by SCERTIFY and powered by Competent Boards, the ESG Competent Boards Certificate & Designation Program will comprise 12 sessions:
1) New Risks and Expectations for Boards, Executives, and Investors
2) Dealing with Dilemmas and Turning Risks into Opportunities After the Pandemic
3) SDGs Competent Boards
4) Climate Competent Boards
5) ESG Competent Boards
6) Human Rights and Environmental Issues in the Supply Chain
7) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Boardroom and Beyond
8) Anti-Corruption, Integrity, and Transparency
9) Responsible Use of Data, Cybersecurity, and Digital Competencies
10) Tax, Investment, and Pay in an ESG-focused world
11) Shareholder and Stakeholder Engagement and Disclosure
12) The Future of Good Corporate Governance
Gwen Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of SCERTIFY, is enthusiastic about the partnership. “We are humbled Competent Boards selected us for the collaboration,” she asserts. “SCERTIFY is thrilled about this opportunity to work with Competent Boards and educate business leaders on the most pressing social and environmental issues of our time. We are proud to assist Competent Boards in expanding geographically to the Asia-Pacific region as part of our first program rollout.”
The Spring 2022 Competent Boards ESG Certificate & Designation Program courses hosted by SCERTIFY are currently open for registration.
About Competent Boards
Competent Boards provides professional development and advisory services that bring ESG, climate and sustainability insights to boards, investors and executives around the world. Competent Boards was founded by Helle Bank Jorgensen, who has 30 years’ experience in turning ESG risks into innovative and profitable business opportunities. Programs draw from over 100 global subject-matter experts and are designed by and for board members and senior executives. For more information visit competentboards.com.
About SCERTIFY
SCERTIFY offers advisory and digital solutions to embed sustainability throughout organizations’ strategies and business operations. Through its blockchain-agnostic, AI-driven solution, SCERTIFY enables supply chain and operations data verification, helping companies automate transparency and insights for sustainability reporting, set corporate ESG strategy and secure first-to-last mile ethical sourcing.
