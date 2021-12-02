CryptoBuxx Gift Certificate Program Launched To Makes it Easy to Give the Gift of Crypto
CryptoBuxx is a new crypto gift certificate program available in specific denominations of several popular crypto coins to make giving crypto easy.
People understand dollars and cents, but crypto seems too complicated to understand. CryptoBuxx goal is to make it easy to give the gift of crypto even if the recipient does not have a crypto wallet.”BOSTON, MA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoBuxx (www.CryptoBuxx.com) is a new crypto gift certificate program offered by the Certificate Exchange, Inc. and available in specific denominations backed by crypto coins. While the value of the underlying crypto will fluctuate with market conditions, the face amount of the CryptoBuxx does not.
While Crypto Currency market has grown into an almost $3 trillion marketplace, there is still a significant majority of potential participants that have heard about crypto, but do not know how to get started. Many long-term holders of crypto are evangelists who share their knowledge and passion for crypto at every opportunity, however the ability to give someone crypto is very limited. Until now.
“The problem with crypto currency is that is digital and not something you can touch, said William Rice, Founder of CryptoBuxx. “People have experience with dollars and cents, but crypto seems too complicated and volatile and too unreal to be worth anything. CryptoBuxx goal is to make it easy to give the gift of crypto even if the recipient does not yet have a crypto wallet.”
CryptoBuxx are offered in two types:
Printed – Printed on offset-presses, the colorful printed CryptoBuxx are 2.625 x 6.125 inches, approximately the size of a US Dollar bill. It features images from the crypto coin’s website on two sides. A security code is covered with a scratch off covering for additional security.
Digital – The digital version of the CryptoBuxx is a PDF that can be downloaded or delivered via email. The files include an image of the front of the Buxx design along with directions on how to redeem.
Each CryptoBuxx contains a 256-bit encrypted serial number along with a covered security code that are required for redemption. A QR code is included to allow user easy access to our website for redemption or to check the current value.
Initially the crypto coins and denominations available in CryptoBuxx will be:
• 0.00025 Bitcoin (BTC)
• 0.0025 Bitcoin BTC) - Digital only
• 0.01 Ethereum (ETH)
• 20 Cardano (ADA)
• 25 Dogecoin (DOGE)
• 200 Dogecoin (DOGE) - Digital only
• 1 million Shiba Tokens (SHIBA) – Digital only
• 50 Tether (USDT) – Digital only
The price of the CryptoBuxx is the cost of the crypto coins plus $2.99 for Paper CryptoBuxx and $0.99 for Digital CryptoBuxx that can be emailed and printed anywhere. CryptoBuxx are redeemed based on a specific number of coins, not a dollar value, so the value of the coins when redeemed may be higher or lower than when purchased. There is no additional cost to redeem. Payment can be made via credit card or several crypto currencies.
CryptoBuxx is the easiest way to share crypto with anyone. The recipient does not need to have an existing crypto wallet to receive a CryptoBuxx. The CryptoBuxx Website will provide step-by-step instructions on how to establish an account at a leading Crypto Exchange, like Coinbase or BitMart, and then redeem the crypto directly into that account.
How It works
Cryptocurrency or crypto is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange wherein individual coin ownership records are stored in a computerized ledger using strong cryptography to secure transaction records, to control the creation of additional coins, and to verify the transfer of coin ownership. Before CryptoBuxx, the recipient would need to already have a crypto wallet in order to receive crypto coins. Now coins can be given as gift certificates and redeemed later.
When an individual comes to the CryptoBuxx Products page, they can select the crypto coin and denomination, paper or digital type and number of Buxx requested. The system will price the coins at the current market value including transaction costs, and the individual can add them into their shopping cart for purchase.
CryptoBuxx can be purchased with credit cards, PayPal or several popular crypto coins including BTC, BNB, Link, ADA, DOGE, SHIBA, HNT, USDT and USDC.
Before a CryptoBuxx is sold, the corresponding crypto coins have already been purchased and held in a cold wallet offline for added security. Once the Buxx is sold and shipped, the Buxx is activated and awaits redemption. The website walks users though creating their first crypto exchange account if they do not already have one. When the CryptoBuxx is redeemed, the coins are transferred to the redeemers crypto wallet.
About Certificate Exchange, Inc.
Certificate Exchange, Inc. was formed in 2021 to launch an innovative gift certificate program to make giving crypto currency easy and introduce new individuals to crypto currency. CryptoBuxx facilitate the transfer of small amounts of specific crypto coins (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Doge, Shiba Inu and Tether) to individuals with or without an existing crypto wallet. Coins can be transferred into a crypto wallet at any time. For complete details visit www.CryptoBuxx.com.
