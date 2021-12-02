Mount Yale Announces Launch of Alpha Intelligent ETFs
First ETF portfolios based on Ensemble Active ManagementMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Yale Capital Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC, is pleased to announce a broad-based launch of its Alpha Intelligent (AI) ETFs. AI ETFs are actively managed funds that combine Mount Yale’s manager research and selection capabilities with big data analytics and powerful machine learning. These funds are based on Ensemble Active Management (“EAM”), which uses artificial intelligence techniques and predictive analytics of Ensemble Methods that have been utilized within other industries.
Mount Yale has already launched Alpha Intelligent SMAs, and with the launch of these new ETFs, AI ETFs become available on many of the largest investment platforms. This results in over 100,000 individual advisors having direct operational access to AI Strategies.
“We believe our investment research, combined with the power of ensemble methods, a machine learning technique used in applications such as Netflix® and Google Maps™ will enable our clients to participate today in what we believe is the future of active investment management,” states Greg Anderson, President of Mount Yale. “While introducing clients to this investment strategy, our response has been extremely positive.”
Mount Yale also becomes the first firm in the country to launch EAM-based ETFs. AI ETFs are currently available in the large-cap asset class (NYSE: AILG, AILV).
“Our AI Strategies are designed to bring an edge to actively managed portfolios, and we are pleased to be at the forefront of what we consider a groundbreaking approach to investing,” according to John Sabre, CEO of Mount Yale.
Paul Prentice, Senior Vice President for Enterprise Solutions at Mount Yale, stated, “Traditional active management has suffered more than $1 trillion in outflows over the past five years for a reason, and our clients are very interested in seeing a new approach to active management.”
About Mount Yale Capital Group and Princeton Fund Advisors
Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC is an independent asset management firm providing institutional-quality investment strategies to advisors, individuals, families, and institutions. Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC (PFA) provides investment advisory services to a variety of mutual funds, closed-end funds, and discretionary portfolio management services to individuals and institutional investors through a wide network of investment firms. PFA, together with its affiliated adviser, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC, advises on over $3 billion of assets (as of 9/30/2021). Learn more about the Alpha Intelligent ETFs at alpha-intelligent-strategies.com
Important Information
Before investing you should carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by calling (1-800-617-0004). Alpha Intelligent ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market, and the fund's holdings and returns may deviate from those of its index. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history. Each Fund has a limited number of financial institutions that are authorized to purchase and redeem shares directly from the Fund; and there may be a limited number of market makers or other liquidity providers in the marketplace.
Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC (“PFA”, we or us) is a registered investment adviser that provides investment management services for a variety of individuals and institutions. For additional information on PFA, please view our website at www.princetonfundadvisors.com. We do NOT provide legal, tax or accounting advice, and any information we have provided to you should be construed as such. This website does not constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where as to any person to whom it would be unauthorized or unlawful to do so.
Certain risk considerations: All investments include risk, including possible risk of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance, which may vary. The value of investments will fluctuate and can go down as well as up. Equity investments are subject to market risk, which means that the value of the investment may decline, at times sharply and unpredictably. There is a risk that a particular style of investment, such growth or value, may be out of favor and trail the overall securities markets. The Funds are concentrated in 50 stocks and the performance of a few stocks can lead to outperformance of a Fund, which may not be replicated. Conversely, the performance of a few stocks can lead to underperformance of a Fund. A Fund may be concentrated in particular securities, countries, industries, sectors or asset classes. As a result, a Fund may be subject to a greater degree of risk with respect to the failure of one or a few investments, or with respect to economic downturns in relation to an individual security, industry, sector, country or asset class. There is no guarantee that the investment strategies described above will achieve the desired results under all market conditions.
The use of either company name in the examples listed above does not imply a recommendation or endorsement from, or affiliation with, either firm.
