Taking the mess out of translation – automating the localization process
Translation projects are messy to manage, but with this new in-app service, ClickLearn takes the mess out of the process.
Translation automation is the hot topic in localization these days, and ClickLearn makes the entire process so simple, by providing a translation ecosystem right inside their solution!”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statistics show that more than 75% of internet users prefer websites in their native language and less than 26% of the world's internet users are English speaking. Additional research indicates that localized content has 6 times more engagement than global content.*
— Steven Bussey, VP of Marketing, Andovar
It is a well-known fact that global companies who aren't offering translated content, are simply losing out on potential business. Likewise, if software training is only offered in one language for global teams, this can negatively affect the success and ROI of software implementations.
Although ClickLearn offers templated translations of all user actions, chapters, and notes, any additional created content requires added translation.
To solve this need, ClickLearn and Andovar have formed a technological partnership bringing a professional translation service into the application – not only at a surprisingly low cost but also with exceptional ease of use.
ABOUT ANDOVAR
Headquartered in Singapore, Andovar is an international translation and localization firm that specializes in delivering translation services for eLearning & HR, gaming, and technology companies. Their customer base includes Spotify, NetSuite, Uber, and Travelocity.
Andovar uses over 5000 vetted translators from around the globe, ensuring that content is translated professionally, capturing context, nuances, and subtleties correctly.
"The whole team at Andovar is excited about our collaboration and this great opportunity to provide professional training translation solutions to ClickLearn's customers. Translation automation is the hot topic in localization these days, and ClickLearn makes the entire process so simple, by providing a translation ecosystem right inside their solution!", says Steven Bussey, VP of Marketing, Andovar.
While it is impossible to be as fast as instant machine translation, Andovar.com provides a rapid service with professional quality. It supplies quotes instantly, and once the quote is accepted; the user is kept up to date throughout the process from within ClickLearn Attain.
Translation projects are messy to manage, but with this new in-app service, ClickLearn takes the mess out of the process. With a single click of a button, users can get a quote from Andovar, which arrives almost instantly, once accepted, the status can easily be tracked from within the application, and finally, when the translated text is received, ClickLearn distributes the translations across all recordings and structures and puts these in the exact right place.
“This is the first time we are making external services available for our customers inside the ClickLearn application. Having professional translations available at the click of a button can mean a world of difference to many of our global customers.”, says Joachim Schiermacher, CEO, ClickLearn.com.
Just imagine how much time this saves – now multiply that figure by the number of languages to localize into. ClickLearn has always offered customers great savings in time and money with its multilanguage feature, but with this new in-app service, ClickLearn has taken its Localization module to a whole new level.
For more information, please read the article about automating the localization process.
Kristine Howkins Lange
Editor in Chief · kla@clicklearn.com
*Sources:
- mindjumpers.com/9-reasons-to-do-localization/
- internetworldstats.com/stats.htm
- statista.com/statistics/262946/share-of-the-most-common-languages-on-the-internet/
Kristine Howkins Lange
ClickLearn
kla@clicklearn.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter