Taking the mess out of translation – automating the localization process

INFOGRAPHIC: The importance of localization in numbers GIF: How to get translation projects handled in ClickLearn's platform

Translation projects are messy to manage, but with this new in-app service, ClickLearn takes the mess out of the process.

Translation automation is the hot topic in localization these days, and ClickLearn makes the entire process so simple, by providing a translation ecosystem right inside their solution!” — Steven Bussey, VP of Marketing, Andovar