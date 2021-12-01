Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market is anticipated to be valued at more than US$ 3,629.1 Mn by 2030-end : Fact.MR
North America will continue to account for a majority share of the global mobile water treatment systems market during the forecast periodUNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile water treatment systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,543.1 Mn in 2020 and add value worth US$ 1,952.0 Mn during the forecast period (2020-2030). The global mobile water treatment systems market is expected to be benefited from rapid development of industrial as well as rural sectors.
In 2016, the US government launched water innovation strategy which emphasizes on the implementation of waste water recycling and advanced desalination techniques in the country. Such developments are expected to play an important role in the mobile water treatment systems market growth. Additionally, increasing implementation of desalination systems in the Middle East region has given rise to the desalination of water from the GCC countries by using thermal desalination and reverse osmosis to meet the potable water needs for residential as well as industrial applications. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reduce in industrial output has decrease the demand of mobile water treatment systems.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Mobile Water Treatment Systems. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market across various industries and regions.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Mobile Water Treatment Systems, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market.
Key Takeaways of the Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market Study
• The global mobile water treatment systems market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 8.9% and expand 2.4Xthrough 2030.
• Microfiltration system will hold a maximum value share, and it is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 726.8 Mn during the forecast period.
• Industrial use of mobile water treatment systems is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 9.5%, however, lose 178 BPS from its market share by 2030-end.
• Rental service accounts for nearly three-fifths of the overall mobile water treatment systems market value and the trend is likely to continue through 2030.
• North America will continue to remain the prominent regional market, accounting for more than 30% share of the global market.
“End-use industries are increasing their investments in temporary water treatment facilities which provide opportunities for companies to deliver uncontaminated water for critical industrial operations. However, as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, industries have put a halt to their production and operations, thereby causing a slight decline in the mobile water treatment systems market revenue,” concludes the Fact.MR analyst.
Service Providers Focus on Contracts & Agreements to Drive Growth
The global mobile water treatment systems market is highly competitive in nature. Key players are focusing on expanding their business operations through contracts & agreement. For instance,
• In January 2020, Veolia Water Technologies was awarded a contract by MODEC to supply seawater treatment package to be deployed at Brazil offshore
• In December 2019, SUEZ was awarded the contract for the management of the public service for drinking water production and distribution in urban and suburban areas in Senegal
Key Segments of the Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market
The Fact.MR’s study on the mobile water treatment systems market offers information divided into four key segments-type, end user, service and flow rate across six regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Type
• Microfiltration
• Ultrafiltration
• Nano-Filtration/Reverse Osmosis
• Disinfection
End User
• Residential
• Municipal
• Commercial
• Industrial
Service
• Rental
• Lease
Flow Rate
• Upto 100 m³/h
• 100-200 m³/h
• 200-300 m³/h
• Above 300 m³/h
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia & Oceania
• MEA
Contracts & Agreements Remain Key Growth Strategy
The mobile water treatment systems market is highly consolidated in nature. Prominent market players are involved in contracts and agreements to gain significant market share. For instance, In June 2020, the municipality of Tashkent signed a contract with SUEZ of Euros 142 to modernize and improve water services.
Some of the leading players operating in the mobile water treatment systems market are Pall Corporation, Veolia Water Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies, , LLC, Applied Membranes Inc, Filtra Systems, Separmatic LLC, EMWG S.r.l., RODI Systems Corporation, Water Sharks Systems, LLC, Aquatech International LLC, WesTech Engineering, Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted business and lives worldwide. The mobile water treatment systems market is no exception, with companies dealing with potentially significant pause or decline in demand. A reduction in industrial output and low replacement requirements during the pandemic are likely to decrease the demand of mobile water treatment systems.
The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) has also made a conservative prediction of revenue losses from the coronavirus at US$ 12.5 Bn. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses are temporarily shutting down or abating all activities, and subsequently any irregularity in system operations including varied loads, unscheduled shutdowns, and similar issues may impact the mobile water treatment systems market growth.
