Small Business Resiliency Network Member Solicitation

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating an open solicitation for eligible organizations to apply to become a member of the Small Business Resiliency Network (SBRN). As a SBRN member, contractors shall offer and provide assistance and other business support services at no cost to entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits–with an emphasis on those owned by historically marginalized and under-served persons.

Close Date: Friday, January 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. PST

SPRN Member Solicitation (PDF)

