Temecula, California Artist Announces a Referral/Affiliate Program

EARN A COMMISSION PROGRAM

If I lived for centuries there would not be enough time to create all the art that I am inspired to make. Art is fun! It’s a passionate addiction that grows.”
— Jess Perna

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
California artist Jess Perna is pleased to announce his commission-sharing referral program of prints and original oil paintings. To be part of the program a user must sign up on the quick sign-up form on JessPernaFineArt.com. This enables those who wish to earn money from recommending art a simple way to do so. This offer is for those 18 years and older. Shipping of purchased prints or paintings is free.

The referrer receives a UNIQUE COUPON CODE in an attractive layout which contains a few samples of Jess’ artwork. The coupon entitles the purchaser to a 10% OFF DISCOUNT. The person doing the referring receives 10% of the sale total. Referrers who purchase art for themselves are also entitled to use the code for a 10% discount and additionally a 10% rebate on purchases. This offer is good until further notice.

Jess Perna’s art is contemporary, representational, figurative and stunningly beautiful. It is art which is clearly identifiable as something which already exists in life. The paintings are available as originals, canvas stretched and fine art paper prints.

People enjoy watching a professional artist create. There are five minute videos of the 100 hours it takes to create one fine art oil painting. People find the videos very entertaining judging by the viewer comments. Browse Jess Perna Fine Art on youtube.com to locate the channel.

Art director, Judy Cutler, explained how they came up with the referral plan idea. Word of mouth recommendation is a great way to inform people about Jess’ paintings. Paying commissions to fans would encourage them to participate and reward them for helping to get the word out to more people.

Judy Cutler
Jess Perna
+1 951-225-8873
jesspernafineart@gmail.com

"Day Off" Beach Painting | Time Lapse Tell a Story | Home Decor | Made in the USA

