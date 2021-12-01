Submit Release
New opinions: Dec. 1

The Supreme Court has issued two new opinions. 

The summaries are below.

State v. McCreary 2021 ND 212 Docket No.: 20210064 Filing Date: 12/1/2021 Case Type: ASSAULT Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair

Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2), (4), and (7).

Quamme v. Quamme 2021 ND 208 Docket No.: 20210093 Filing Date: 12/1/2021 Case Type: DIVORCE/PROPERTY DIV./ALIMONY Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair

Highlight: For purposes of determining child support, commissions do not necessarily constitute self-employment income under N.D. Admin. Code § 75-02-04.1-01(10).

Debt regularly forgiven by an employer from a loan based on an obligor’s employment constitutes gross income under N.D. Admin. Code § 75-02-04.1-01(4)(b) and (5).

For purposes of awarding spousal support, the district court does not need to provide a complete calculation of each parties’ assets, debts, and expenses, but a clear description of the parties’ financial situation is helpful in understanding the court’s rationale. When a court’s rationale is unclear, reversal and remand is appropriate.

