TeleMed2U Celebrates the First Anniversary of Austin-based Company Acquisitions: Medzino Health and Specialty Clinic
TeleMed2U, a leading telemedicine company from Roseville, CA, celebrates the 1st anniversary of acquiring the mental health brand Specialty Clinic and Medzino.
In 2021, we began charting a new future by bringing together several great brands. The future of healthcare is focused on providing highly personalized services that fit the needs of the consumer.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleMed2U, a leading telemedicine company operating in Roseville, California, celebrates the one-year anniversary of acquiring its Austin-based brands, Medzino Health, a direct-to-consumer digital health company, and Specialty Clinic of Austin, an outpatient psychiatric service. In the first year of integration, the company has expanded its behavioral health reach beyond Texas and now serves patients across CA, FL, and CO. Specialty Clinic dropped “Austin” from their name as the brand repositions itself as a nationwide end-to-end mental health services provider with plans of rolling out to all 50 states by the end of Q1, 2022. The 13,000 sq.ft. Austin-based facility will become the HQ for the company’s behavioral health division.
— AJ Patel, CEO at TeleMed2U group of companies
Since the acquisition, Medzino, which previously focused on primary care, has also realigned with the company’s goal to serve as its direct to consumer subscription arm. The company has rolled out several mental health offerings competing with the likes of Cerebral, Ginger, Hims, and other startups we have seen pop up during the COVID-19 pandemic to capture a share of this fast-growing market.
TeleMed2U’s vision of growing their direct-to-consumer services with a focus on mental health correlates with the spike in demand for these services since the pandemic.
These acquisitions strengthen the presence of Moneta Ventures in Texas. Moneta introduced both Austin-based Medzino Health and the Specialty Clinic of Austin to TeleMed2U as potential acquisition targets. “The pandemic has shone a light on the importance of increasing access to specialty healthcare services, including behavioral health services. There are deep synergies between TeleMed2U’s core offerings and these businesses serve to both expand TeleMed2U’s clinical capacity and widen the breadth of modalities that patients can leverage to get top-quality care. We believe that TeleMed2U is better positioned than ever to deliver on its mission to bring Specialty care to everyone and utilize technology to deliver quality care and better patient outcomes.” - Aasim Hasan, General Partner at Moneta Ventures & Texas Leader.
About TeleMed2U
TeleMed2U is a technology-enabled services company that supplies its patients with real-time access to 120+ specialist care providers through the use of secure state-of-the-art, audio-visual technology. Through their website, patients can book an appointment to meet with a specialist for behavioral health, dermatology, infectious disease, and many other specialties. TeleMed2U headquarters is located at 3400 Douglas Blvd. Suite 225, Roseville, California 95661. For more information, please visit telemed2u.com.
About Medzino Health
Medzino is a digital health brand offering online diagnosis, prescriptions by US certified physicians, and home delivery of medication across 38 states in the US. Following a short two-minute online consultation, patients are able to request treatment for a wide range of primary care issues for men’s health, women’s health, and general well-being that is delivered directly to the patient’s home. Their new office location is 2217 Park Bend Drive Suite #300, Austin, Texas 78758. For more information, please visit medzino.com/us/.
About Specialty Clinic
Specialty Clinic of Austin is a dedicated outpatient psychiatric clinic serving the greater Austin area. Patients can receive treatment for a wide range of mental health disorders, including ADHD, depression, anxiety, and more, through both in-person and telehealth appointments. Their office is located at 2217 Park Bend Drive Suite #300, Austin, Texas 78758. For more information, please visit specialtyaustin.com.
