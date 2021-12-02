Destiny World and Fortis Technologies - Official Partnership
Destiny World and Fortis Technologies partner to connect technology and people and make access to crypto-currencies and banking effortless. David Martin CEO.
Fortis is the beginning of something new, a global currency for the people, no limitations, no censorship. You are the person in control, your identity, your money”OSLO, NORWAY, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destiny World is a well known actor on the Telos blockchain already. Combining trends in the market and building synergy across communities and decentralized applications. Less than a month after they announced their partnership with NFTFY, building a fractionalized NFT platform on Ethereum, they are now getting stronger by including Fortis Technologies into a joint metaverse.
— Jesus Sobredo CEO Fortis Technologies
Fortis Technologies was designed with the idea of solving current crypto issues. Building one unique ecosystem where-by all users can feel secure that their identity and money are protected.
Their interesting roadmap including their own App, a Payment Gateway and an Incubator for bringing new ideas into life by crowdfunding and rewarding its users is exactly what these two ecosystems need to deliver secure and streamlined crypto-experiences for everyday people, investors and real life merchants.
Closing the Gap
Some of the questions in the crypto-space is how long a trend will last and what the future will bring. DeFi is a huge experiment and over the past year it has exploded with various platforms, MEME coins and even NFTs are now brought into life from collectibles and in-game items to a more robust technique of proving ownership of real life assets. Fortis Technologies payment processor and Destiny World rebasing protocol will make payments even easier and safe for both customers and merchants. And the secret to success is something both projects have been able to solve by understanding the most simple needs of everyday people by making things simple, but yet secure and available everywhere in the world.
Destiny World unique tokenomics reduce the risk of adding alternative coins into payment systems, instead they collateralize and stabilize the value at multiple levels by a diversity of user actions combined with traditional token stabilization mechanics. This is where Fortis Technologies takes over and connects everything into fair real life payment systems for almost anything imagined.
Service and Technology Orientation
With the vast majority of projects in the crypto-space focusing on DeFi and NFTs, Destiny World and Fortis Technologies focuses on the future and how to connect block-chain technology into something tangible, decentralized and available for any investor or user out there in a sustainable and modern fashion.
Looking into their interview and previous articles, we can find traces of really interesting features like Tokenized Securities, Derivatives and Tangible Digital Notes. Both projects built under the same vision in mind, of connecting people across the world, even those without investment capital, giving them the opportunity to join the next digital revolution, where they will be able to aggregate value from freely available tokens.
Synergy is key to success
“Where others see competition, we see opportunities… Filip Poverud CIO of Destiny World”
Instead of spending valuable time and assets on copying existing success, adopt it and build something better for both parties. The users are in the end what gives awareness of your product.
Since both systems are building on Telos and look into growing partnerships and collaboration across multiple communities, there is no real end to what this partnership can be in the next two years. And so far they deliver momentum not only to their own audience and deliveries, but to everyone that has been part of their exciting journey in 2021.
