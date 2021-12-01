Patent Issued for Cannabis Industry’s Most Design-Forward Digital Infrared Thermometer, Dab Rite™️
Dab Rite, the first digital infrared thermometer on the cannabis accessories market with an fully adjustable arm has received a patent for its innovative designBOCA RATON, FL, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dab Rite™️, the first digital infrared dab thermometer on the cannabis accessories market to feature a fully adjustable sensor arm has received a patent for its innovative design: Temperature sensing system, Patent number 11,187,586 B2. Sales of cannabis concentrates rose by 40 percent in 2020 and as a result, cannabis connoisseurs are turning to dabbing for the best experience which has increased consumer interest in the accessories market.
“We’ve had an incredible year of sales because true dabbing aficionados really appreciate the loaded features of Dab Rite that make their experience so much better. We spent over a year designing this product to create the most scientific and technologically advanced product the market has ever seen,” said Dan Wynick, co-founder of Dab Rite. “The battery life is unmatched by any other product and users, especially those with disabilities, really appreciate our product’s alert function when the optimal temperature is reached.”
The company has an extensive wholesale distribution network in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Spain, the United Kingdom, and will soon open up Australia, Germany and other countries. Direct to consumer sales are available via the website including a robust and rewarding affiliate program.
“Dab Rite has been a customer favorite since we secured distribution,” said Nathan Todd, Officer of American Distribution and Sales at Windship Trading Co. “As one of the first infrared thermometers in the cannabis industry, Dab Rite opened up a whole new category for us. We are happy to support and carry this product, with retailers returning time and time again to ensure they have it in stock.”
Dab Rite utilizes high grade industrial components and custom programming. The product features an audible alert when the preferred temperature is reached, a flexible gooseneck arm that works with any style or shape of banger, an automatic shut off that extends battery life, and other safety and convenience features. The MSRP is $249.
Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12LqpnY3qJaT9ZgEkdMIuiuQgxcjxXsXQ?usp=sharing
Beth Graham
Beth Graham PR
email us here