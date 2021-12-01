Submit Release
Cybersecurity Award-Winning Legislator Joins SecurityStudio

Jim Nash will begin serving SecurityStudio’s “mission” on December 6

Our ability to help underserved markets like state and local government, education (K-12 and HigherEd), small to mid-sized businesses, and everyday people at home gets a substantial boost with Jim.”
— Evan Francen, SecurityStudio CEO
MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurityStudio’s mission to SIMPLIFY INFORMATION SECURITY FOR ALL gets a substantial boost from renowned public servant.

Nash is a cybersecurity veteran with an extensive track record leading effective change for the greater good. He currently serves the citizens of the State of Minnesota as a four-term member of the House of Representatives, Assistant Minority Leader, Ranking Member of the State Government Finance Committee, Member of Governor’s Blue Ribbon Council on Information Technology, Member of Sub Committee on Cybersecurity, Member of Governor’s Technology Advisory Committee, and a Member of National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Task Force on Cybersecurity.

In addition to serving in his legislative capacity, Mr. Nash also sits on the board of the Metropolitan State Cyber Range Program and Crown College. He has been recognized for his contributions to the information security industry by earning the Minnesota Technology Association Tekne award as Legislator of the Year and the Visionary Leadership in Governance award from the Cyber Security Summit this year (2021).

Jim Nash will join SecurityStudio as Chief Government Cybersecurity Liaison and assist in bringing SecurityStudio’s mission to state and local governments across the country.

“Mission is everything. Our ability to help underserved markets like state and local government, education (K-12 and HigherEd), small to mid-sized businesses, and everyday people at home gets a substantial boost with Jim on board,” said Evan Francen, SecurityStudio CEO. “Jim is essential to SecurityStudio’s strategy of serving state and local government better than ever. We welcome Jim and we’re excited about the difference we’ll make in people’s lives.”

About SecurityStudio
SecurityStudio is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company providing simple solutions to complex cybersecurity problems. The SecurityStudio (S2) platform is used by thousands of organizations for better information security risk management fundamentals, objectivity, measurement, and empowerment.

