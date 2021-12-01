EnglishinMaltaBooking.com - a new language travel project launched in November

A new language travel project aimed at the global market, has been launched in November by a team of experts in the language education and study abroad industry

SLIEMA, MALTA, December 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- English in Malta Booking , a new international language travel project aimed at the global market, has been launched in November 2021 by a team of experts in the language education and study abroad industry with over 20 years experience. The main products offered to adult and young learners worldwide are full-time English courses in top language schools in Malta and English online classes with highly qualified teachers.The essential resource which the new project relies on is a team of experts with a detailed understanding of the industry and customer needs."The idea to go international came as a result of the almost complete cessation of international travel between Russia and Malta as well as other English-speaking countries where our partner language schools are located. And if previously going global was an option, now it has become the main direction of business development."- Mike Kudryavtsev, co-founder of the project, webmaster, expert in search engine optimisation and promotion in Yandex and Google search engines, comments.Mike serves as director of business development. He has a number of successful projects including cutting-edge sites studyflight.ru, study-express.ru and englishinmalta.ru which have introduced the latest approaches and tools, such as a search for language schools and courses by various parameters and a price calculator for programmes offered by each foreign language school. Since 2000 Mike has been a regular participant in the ICEF professional workshops, the premier global marketing platform for language & education travel providers and agents.The second team member and co-founder of the project EnglishinMaltaBooking.com is Nataliya Kudryavtseva – a teacher of English as a foreign language with over 25 years experience, an author of articles on the topic of English language learning, training and education abroad, in Malta in particular. She has a master’s degree in teaching English and German, as well as an internationally recognized Cambridge University CELTA "B" qualification. Nataliya has been advising students on language studies in English-speaking countries since 2005 and is responsible for interaction with foreign partners. She has experience in the sphere of foreign economic activity since 1998.Reliability and professionalism are the qualities for which the leading educational institutions of the world and major international educational companies value partnership with this team.Among the clients with whom the team members have worked are employees of the major Russian companies such as:Sberbank, Gazprombank, AlfaBank, Johnson & Johnson, Gazprom Neft, Gazprom Transgaz Ukhta, Northern Trunk Oil Pipelines, Head Department of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation in Sakhalin Region, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nestle WaterCoolers Service, Moscow Credit Bank, VTB Capital, Eastern Express Bank, Continental Hockey League, UHY Accounting, Bayer, Nord Media, DELTA TELECOM, Novaya Liga Sports Club, Interregional Bar Association, Baltic Carrier Company, ECON Technologies, SNF Baltreagent, Podvodtruboprovodstroy, Gazbyt, Relink, Interlink Service, ZAPATO.RU, Trade House ATOL, STARK SAFETY AGENCY, Universal-Spetstechnika, United Confectioners, Vagonmash, Ander Development, Meindsher, Summit Motors, Tasty House Company, ECOPS Consulting, Belarus Potash Company, Selandia Crew Management LV... and many others.According to Mike, the analysis of the niche has shown a good potential for the development of the project in the sphere of sales of language courses in Malta. The second direction of online English courses is much more competitive, but there are reliable solutions in order to work in highly competitive niches, too.Contacts:WhatsApp: +79257724865