Henson Group Renews Prestigious Azure Expert Managed Service Provider Status for 2022
MSP status confirms Henson Group’s ability to manage clients’ cloud accounts at scale and lead their digital transformationsMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed service provider (MSP) Henson Group has again achieved Azure Expert MSP status, becoming one of approximately 70 Microsoft partners to receive the coveted recognition.
“The Henson Group is honored to receive this prestigious industry accomplishment for 2022,” said company CEO David Fuess. “Managed services have become more and more a key component to running a successful enterprise and we are excited to stay on the leading edge of technology and service offerings so we can serve our partners and clients around the world.”
To become an Azure Expert MSP, Henson Group had to submit to an intensive pre-audit assessment and an on-site audit, which required more than 300 hours of effort. Henson Group is re-evaluated annually to ensure it continues to meet updated technology standards.
Additionally, among other qualifications, Henson Group has to offer Microsoft Premier support to customers and needs to submit several customer references using its Azure MSP services, including public case studies. Henson Group also had to have a minimum number of staff members with required certifications to receive the expert status.
With the Azure Expert MSP status, Henson Group has demonstrated its ability to enhance efficiency, profitability and growth in its managed services business with the tools to manage customers’ cloud accounts at scale and help lead their digital transformation.
In addition, with its Azure Expert MSP status, Henson Group now has exclusive access to Microsoft internal best practices, including essential blueprints and tools to develop, analyze, manage and secure an effective cloud practice for its clients that is built to last.
Among the topic areas that Henson Group can now access on behalf of its clients are:
• App Innovation, which provides opportunities to build or expand a cloud application development and modernization practice.
• Cloud Infrastructure, with best practices about hybrid cloud implementation, modernization, management and security.
• Internet of Things, with resources to help start, accelerate and optimize an IoT practice.
• Secure Remote Work, which offers resources on delivering remote access and collaboration from anywhere.
To help partners grow and succeed, Microsoft provides resources, programs and tools that will allow Henson Group to build innovative solutions, differentiate in the marketplace and connect with customers.
For more information about services offered by Henson Group, visit HensonGroup.com.
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact - they can’t imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choose us because our Microsoft Expert status means less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert status demonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continuous security/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
