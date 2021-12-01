Blazar Token Is Going To Be Available From 1st December 2021
BLAZAR token provides a transparent means to access, liquidize and maximize investment. The initial offering of Blazar Token will start from the 1st of Dec 2021
Now people around the world have access to financial services that were once reserved for a privileged few.”USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLAZAR is an initiative of a cryptocurrency token built to access otherwise inaccessible retirement funds.
— Kate Adams (BLAZAR marketing manager)
BLAZAR utilizes dollar-cost averaging through weekly payroll deductions so people can take advantage of market fluctuations without having to worry about market timing by buying in at different points in time. This ensures that investors never have too much or too little invested into the system at any given time.
The token is built on the Ethereum network and will first be listed on the UniSwap. BLAZAR provides a means for each and every human being to protect their financial future, regardless of income or education level.
For starters, those interested in Investing in BLAZAR can deposit their money from their bank account and place it in their ERC-2O Wallet.
The Wallet then uses automated purchasing software to acquire the dollar equivalent in BLAZAR tokens.
The BLAZAR token can also be purchased using online banking bill payment, debit, or credit card through an automated clearing house (ACH).
By allowing investors to make these buying choices, BLAZAR protects token holders' investments by keeping them more steady than other coins. This promise of cash arrival will help the utility token flourish in the future.
While talking about the Project's Uniqueness and Innovative features, Kate Adams, BLAZAR marketing manager, shared: "We are excited by this new moment in history where people around the world have access to financial services that were once reserved for a privileged few. Some of you might be concerned by the high gas fees and network conjunction on the Ethereum network today, but please be assured that Ethereum 2.0 and its promise of decreased costs and quick transaction speeds are right around the corner."
The developer's team mentioned in the BLAZAR WhitePaper that "When trading begins, BLAZAR will burn 10% of each trade's total supply as token destruction. Half of them will be "burned" or removed permanently from the overall amount. The other half will be returned to people who keep their BLAZAR tokens in an ERC20 wallet. This assures investors that the token has a true presence in the world economy, and it will grow more valuable over time."
BLAZAR Tokenomics
An amalgamation of two words: Token and Economics, Tokenomics explains the economics of a crypto token. The price per token during the PRE-ICO and ICO initially set at .00002. From that point on it will rise by .000005 per day until the day it goes live on an exchange in February. The price started at .00002 on Friday November 19th,2021.
Total supply: 1 trillion
Project name: BLAZAR
Symbol name: $BLAZAR
Tax breakdown:
Redistribution to holders Tax: 1%
Liquidity Tax: 4%
Marketing Tax: 5%
(Taxes can be changed if wanted)
Max Transaction/Max Wallet: 3%
Blacklist function for sniperbots
Keep a percentage of the total supply aside for listing on big exchanges
Token Sale
10 Billion Private Sale , 10 Billion Phase 1 ICO, 10 Billion Phase 2, 5 Billion Founders , 5 Billion Developers, 5 Billion Promotion Team, 5 Billion Promotional
Giveaways, 50 Billion Liquidity
10% reflections in Ethereum off every purchase
50% of that is destroyed and removed from the supply forever
50% will be redistributed
1.0% founder fee
1.35% developer fee
For more information, visit their website. For queries, email them at BlazarToken@gmail.com.
About Blazar
BLAZAR is a decentralized token, and it eliminates the need for a centralized third party to manage investments in the token and fix the transparency issues. The token is built on the Ethereum network and will first be listed on the UniSwap. To learn more and be a part of BLAZAR, visit: blazartokenproject.com and follow them on Facebook @BlazarToken.
