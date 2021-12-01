Submit Release
New program offers free business consulting, GAP audit reimbursement for small specialty crop farms

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is now accepting applications for a new bilingual program offered to help small, specialty crop farms forced to adjust in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.   Thanks to a WSDA Specialty Crop Block Grant, WSDA Regional Markets Program is partnering with Business Impact NW, a regional small business support organization, to offer “Profiting from Your Pivot,” a new business service providing one-on-one coaching to specialty crop farmers who had to “pivot” their business model due to the pandemic.   How it works   The Profiting from your Pivot programming is individualized to meet the interests of those who participate, rather than offering a structured workshop with a set suite of courses. Services will be offered in English and Spanish. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture, and nursery crops, including floriculture.   Program participants will receive free business coaching, farm mentorship, and the opportunity to select from a portfolio of professional services including sales and marketing, financing and loans, business planning, and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) audit support.    Participants can get reimbursed for their first successful U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) GAP certification, if achieved during the course of the program. GAP certification can help farms expand their market channels and create new business opportunities.   Application deadline   Applications to participate must be received by Dec. 15 and are available on the WSDA Profiting from your Pivot webpage.   Information session   To learn more about this opportunity or how to apply, consider joining a Profiting from your Pivot Information Session scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 3. The session will be held virtually.   Business Impact NW is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that places an emphasis on working with traditionally underserved populations – entrepreneurial low and moderate income earners, women, Black, Indigenous and People of Color business owners, military veterans, immigrants or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

