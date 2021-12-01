Florida Rental By Owners Announces Over 80 New Features To Make Booking a Vacation Rental Even Easier

New FLARBO Software Release - Optimization of over 80 New Features

When looking for short-term and seasonal vacation rentals in Florida, FLARBO is the place to book. Forget high host commission rates and traveler’s fees.

We listened to our hosts and doubled down on creating a unique vacation rental site that is streamlined and effective, concentrating on the complete guest experience.” — Nancy McAleer

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Rental By Owners (FLARBO) is thrilled to announce the latest software release with over 80 new features to the vacation rental booking website. The 2021 update was designed to further streamline the Florida vacation process and provide a user-friendly experience for travelers and hosts alike. From improved host and traveler dashboards to a new mobile-friendly design, booking a dream vacation has never been so seamless. When looking for short-term and seasonal vacation homes in Florida, FLARBO is the place to book. Forget about high host commission rates and traveler’s fees and book directly with FLARBO.A brand new Florida Rental By Owners software update is out and it’s making vacationing in Florida easier than ever. Based on feedback from travelers and hosts, the new update has over 80 new features designed to improve the overall user experience. From a simplified FLARBO sign-up process to a new quick quote calculator, travelers will have no trouble finding their dream Florida vacation rentals In total there are 34 changes for travelers and 48 changes for vacation rental hosts in the new update. Travelers can now take advantage of an easier-to-navigate dashboard, an improved search page, new property listing views, and so much more.Hosts can enjoy easier subscription management and an improved rates and availability calendar, among many other improvements. Hosts will also be able to incorporate personalized branding, this includes back-linking to hosts’ websites, host descriptions, and more.These recent changes are in line with FLARBO’s overall goal to make travel simple for everyone, a representative for the company explains.“We started FLARBO back in 2014 with a goal of providing a better way to advertise vacation rentals,” the representative says. “We wanted to stand out among ‘big box’ rental sites and at the same time, make traveling in Florida more affordable. I believe we’ve achieved these goals, and now we are happily working to integrate the changes our users have asked for.”Co-founder of FLARBO, Nancy McAleer agrees. She had this to say on the FLARBO website, “We listened to our hosts and doubled down on creating a unique vacation rental site that is streamlined and effective, concentrating on the complete guest experience.”To learn more about the recent updates, visit the FLARBO website today. And don’t forget to follow FLARBO on Facebook and Instagram to see the latest and greatest Florida vacation rental sites. A dream vacation is just a few clicks away.About Florida Rental By Owners: Florida Rental By Owners (FLARBO) is an online marketplace designed to make vacationing easier than ever. FLARBO connects travelers directly with Florida rental hosts, streamlining the booking and payment processes so that everyone can worry about the important thing: having fun. Serving the Florida area, FLARBO has a competitive edge in the short-term rental industry. When booking with FLARBO, travelers can enjoy professional, quality Florida vacation rentals without the added commissions and travelers fees charged by other popular vacation rental websites.Contact Info:Florida Rental By OwnersPhone: 1-877-753-1716Email: info@floridarentalbyowners.com

