THE EMPOWERED PODCAST NETWORK OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES WITH NOTABLE HOSTS
Sand & Shores PR Firm has partnered with former NFL, College Athletes, Government Officials and Community Organizers to Promote Podcasts with a PurposeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sand and Shores PR & Leadership Firm has launched a podcast network that supports 5 podcasts with a powerful united voice. Each of the podcasts separately have an end-goal to educate, elevate, and empower their listener.
My Morning Coffee Podcast (https://apple.co/3q9SALY) – Hostesses: Lieutenant Gia Neil of Los Angeles County Sheriff and fashion creative with the Founder of Sand and Shores and LA County Commissioner Tonya McKenzie discuss hot social topics, small business support and women-supporting-women.
Kings' Hour Podcast – Hosts: Former Utah Utes and Pharma Sales Professional Walter Watts along with Former Pittsburg Stealer and Buffalo Bills Player, currently a tech founder and sports broadcaster Stevenson Sylvester. They have regular panelists and retired NFL players, Robert Johnson and JoJo Sawyer. These gentlemen tackle serious personal and social issues from a male perspective.
You Are Worth the Work Podcast - Hostess: Former IRS and Department of Justice professional turned fitness Influencer and Owner of Live YOUR Passion Fitness, Kimberley Sanders. She is the mother of a set of twin boys and podcasts to inspire, motivate, an empower busy moms. There is always action item takeaways to improve your quality of life.
Hey To The People Podcast – Hostess: She’s a speaker, public affairs professional, content creator and member of Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority, Inc. Mosi Odem is one with the people in the community. She brings you true stories from the people making moves in the communities that they serve.
Leaders & Learners Podcast – Hostess: Public Relations & Leadership Consultant, Tonya McKenzie brings you authors, experts, and elected leaders. The best leaders are lifetime learners. Hear their journey and keys to success.
The Empowered Podcast Network offers a broad array of opportunities to partner with brands that are looking to elevate their message with the audiences being served. From sports products and services to health and public interest organizations, EPN delivers audio and digital promotions. You can also find Empowered Podcast Network shows going live from events that cater to their audience. The exposure for partner brands are endless.
"We are keeping this network of shows small and intimate but powerful to ensure that we never lose control of our ability to penetrate noise, deliver quality content, and partner with high quality brands with strong mission statements and high social value." ~Tonya McKenzie, Sand and Shores Founder
With more than 20 years of public relations and marketing experience, Sand and Shores was established to help organizations and professionals tell true stories that have a powerful effect on real lives. Podcasting is just one medium that contributes to the overall platform and a great option for relevant and applicable conversation. As a media platform, podcasting brings some of the most dynamic people to the forefront that may have never been exposed. This podcast network has a collective ability to make a dynamic impression on the listeners and followers.
