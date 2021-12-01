Singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera Drops "¡Hola Papi!" Music Video Featuring Actors Hemky Madera and Ryan O'Nan
The Eduardo Sánchez-directed video, set in Los Angeles, is a delightful thriller about fanatical attractionNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera has released a music video for her new song, "¡Hola Papi!," directed by Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project, American Horror Story, Queen of the South) and produced by Nell Teare (Always Remember Me, Bolivar). The video, which premiered exclusively on DittyTV, is set in L.A. and features Jesse, her husband, actor Hemky Madera (Queen of the South, Weeds), and actor/producer Ryan O'Nan (Queen of the South, Fargo, WuTang: An American Saga).
The delightful, mini-thriller showcases both Hemky and Jesse's acting chops, telling the story of a one-sided and overzealous pursuer. Along with Jesse running through the streets in her actual wedding dress she never got to wear in real life, the video features images pulled from the couple's personal photos and social media. The entire video is a playful, tongue-in-cheek tale that escalates with an abducted Hemky drugged and tied up in a tuxedo.
Jesse recently announced a monthly residency at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City and that she will be heading out on the road with iconic British psychedelic pop legends and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Zombies, on their Life is a Merry-Go-Round Tour this spring. She is signed with Jill Willis Management (clients include New Power Generation, Dr. Nicole Apelian, former manager of Prince and Donny Osmond) and Silverleaf Booking. "¡Hola Papi!" featuring Hemky Madera is from a forthcoming album release being produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Matt Rollings (Willie Nelson, Billy Joel, Johnny Cash, Reba McEntire). Head to jesselynnmadera.com for tickets and updates. Both Jesse Lynn Madera and Hemky Madera are available for interviews.
About Jesse Lynn Madera
Singer-songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera is a multi-faceted artist who does not easily fit inside one box or designation. She seamlessly changes lanes from folk to pop, to country - with the drama of an accomplished virtuoso and the whimsy of an experimentalist. The granddaughter of self-taught, back porch musicians, she’s cultivated ease and playfulness in her approach to songwriting. Nearly constant in that process is the piano - an instrument she met almost at birth - in the form of her grandmother's antique upright. Jesse’s debut record, Fortunes, makes a strong first impression in its genre-defying, masterfully crafted conviction. From its captivating string arrangements by one-man orchestra Stevie Blacke (Pink, Rihanna, Chris Stapleton), to its Cohen-esque lyrics, Fortunes has an otherworldly, mystical feel that creates a craving in the listener. Included in these musical treats are duets with Australian-born, Los Angeles-based musician, Joel Taylor, as well as actor/musician John Hawkes (Winter’s Bone, Deadwood, The Sessions). The album was produced by Jesse along with Paul Redel, mixed by Ryan Hewitt, and mastered by Eric Boulanger. Jesse's live performances have earned her a devoted following in Los Angeles and New York City venues. She is based in Nashville - along with her husband, two sons, and a menagerie of four-legged family members.
¡Hola Papi! - Jesse Lynn Madera (ft. Hemky Madera) - Official Video