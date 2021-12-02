eccenca Makes Knowledge Graph Solutions Accessible For Business Users

LEIPZIG, GERMANY, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

- new release of eccenca Corporate Memory focusses on no-code usability

- multi-graph platform cements path to make knowledge graph technology accessible to business users

- further benefits include increased flexibility, automation and reusability

eccenca, a leading company for automated decision processing technology, has released a new version of its flagship eccenca Corporate Memory. The multi-graph platform is one of the most mature solutions for data integration and linking, knowledge capture and reasoning. It has been helping companies like Siemens, Bosch and Total to manage their complex data landscapes and to increase their digital maturity. The latest advancements cement eccenca's ambitious roadmap to make knowledge graph technology accessible and manageable to business users.

"Most current knowledge graph software solutions require heavy support - if not complete operation - by IT staff and data scientists", Head of Product Management René Pietzsch explains. "Gartner has recently been predicting the use of knowledge graphs in 80 % of all data innovations by 2025. Not only does this make it mandatory that knowledge graph technology is flexible enough to integrate any data source and technological platform. It must also become usable for business users without the help of IT staff and data experts. Basically, it has to become as easy as your next-best app. With the update of eccenca Corporate Memory users can already produce their own graphs in no-code fashion using dropdown and filter funtions for mapping." Furthermore, the new inline validation also enables users to validate data formats in a workflow step without having to define complex Shacl shapes.

eccenca has also increased flexibility of data integration and exploration. As a multi-graph platform with excessive interface options, eccenca Corporate Memory can ingest a myriad of data sources. This includes other knowledge graph solutions that companies might already have in use for limited (and often siloed) use cases. The latest release of eccenca Corporate Memory further simplies the integration of new sources. Additionally to the optimized import automation options for vocabularies, metadata and master data sets, the popular Google Spreadsheets and Excel sheets files can now be integrated via the commonly used share links.

The reusability of project artefacts like workflow definitions, further decrease the workload of data scientist and data engineers. While the added regex extraction allows multi-match requests in complex, long strings of data.

With the latest additions to their flagship product, eccenca continues on its road to make knowledge graph technology accessible and profitable for everybody.

To explore the full functionality of eccenca Corporate Memory. please visit www.eccenca.com/themagic.