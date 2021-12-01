Governor McKee Announces Support for 23 Affordable Housing Projects Which Will Create or Preserve more than 600 Units of Affordable Housing

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor McKee today announced that the Administration's Housing Resources Commission yesterday approved nearly $31 million in awards through the Building Homes Rhode Island (BHRI) program to support 23 affordable housing projects. These awards will produce or preserve more than 600 units of affordable housing in 13 cities and towns across Rhode Island.

This announcement is the largest round of awards made through the Building Homes Rhode Island program since the program's inception in 2006.

"Addressing the housing crisis in Rhode Island is one of the top priorities of the McKee-Matos Administration," said Governor Dan McKee. "These awards represent historic funding to tackle our housing crisis and keep Rhode Islanders in safe, affordable and stable housing. This investment has never been more crucial. I am grateful to Rhode Islanders for approving this bond funding and for the work that the Housing Resources Commission has done through the Building Homes Rhode Island program to invest in our families, children, and the future of Rhode Island."

"This announcement represents the largest single-year state affordable housing investment in memory," said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. "Across Rhode Island, these developments will produce hundreds of units for our residents. Housing is a top priority for the McKee-Matos administration and the General Assembly, and that is reflected in the significant actions taken today. There is much more to do, but this is a major step forward."

"Today's awards are an important step in ensuring Rhode Islanders have the kind of quality, safe and affordable homes they need," said Carol Ventura, Executive Director of RIHousing. "BHRI funds have played a critical role in expanding housing opportunities for Rhode Islanders, while also creating good jobs and revitalizing our economy. Each dollar of BHRI funds invested leverages additional investments, which create significant economic benefits for the state and serve as an engine for growth, employment and spending on local goods and services."

BHRI is a state-funded initiative of the Housing Resources Commission that focuses on creating and preserving rental units for those making up to 80% AMI; and homeownership projects for those who make up to 120% AMI. The projects are funded from a $50 million allocation from the housing and community revitalization bond approved by voters in March.

Projects supported by these funds include:

• Armory Revival's Bourne Mill III project in Tiverton: $2,029,479 to produce 59 affordable and workforce housing units. Project involves new construction of a net-zero development and is designed for passive house certification.

• Church Community Housing, Fifty Washington Square in Newport: $800,000 to update and rehab 93 apartments, all of which are affordable.

• Church Community Housing, Cottrell Farms in Tiverton: $355,086 to build 3 new two-bedroom, net zero energy homes.

• Church Community Housing, 12 & 15 Bloom Court in Middletown: $184,179 to build 2 new single-family, net zero energy homeownership units to replace two blighted and structurally unsound houses that will be demolished.

• Crossroads RI, 165 Beach in Warwick: $448,529 to convert the former homeless shelter rooms located on the first floor into four units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless families.

• Neighborworks Blackstone River Valley, The Millrace in Woonsocket: $1,270,169 to produce 70 units of affordable and workforce housing.

• Neighborworks Blackstone River Valley, Constitution Hill II & III in Woonsocket: $976,650 to update and preserve 65 affordable apartments in the Constitution Hill neighborhood of Woonsocket.

• Neighborworks Blackstone River Valley, Fernwood IV in Burrillville: $265,000 to construct eight new homes on vacant land.

• One Neighborhood Builders, Residences at Riverside in East Providence: $1,676,000 to create 16 new affordable rental units, including 3 to be reserved for youth aging out of foster care.

• SWAP, Portland Homes in Providence: $839,915 to construct 4 homeownership units each with a rental unit on vacant lots.

• One Neighborhood Builders, Villas Above the River in Providence: $3,455,000 to produce and preserve 85 units of affordable and workforce housing.

• Looking Upwards / SWAP, Looking Upwards in Jamestown: $1,800,000 to create 12 affordable apartments for use by individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

• Brisa Ventures, Bernon Mills Residence in Woonsocket: $4,000,000 to rehabilitate a blighted historic mill property to include three multifamily apartment buildings, for a total of 60 affordable units.

• Coventry Housing Associates, Riverside Landing in Coventry: $2,713,357 to renovate two historic dilapidated buildings to create eight new affordable units.

• Marathon Development, Copley Chambers in Providence: $1,950,000 to convert a vacant historic building into a mixed-use property including a total of 26 affordable units.

• Dakota Partners, Brookside Terrace II in East Greenwich: $402,000 to produce 48 new affordable rental units.

• South County Habitat for Humanity, Cardinal Ln. in Hopkinton: $336,204 to build three single-family affordable homeownership units on a vacant piece of land.

• Neighborworks Blackstone River Valley, Ivy Place in East Providence: $578,397 to develop 13 affordable homeownership units on a vacant infill lot.

• Crossroads, RI, Summer St. I in Providence: $2,000,000 to produce 87 units reserved for homeless individuals at or below 30% of AMI.

• Crossroads RI, Summer St. II in Providence: $2,000,000 to produce 89 units reserved for homeless individuals at or below 30% of AMI.

• Smith Hill CDC for 171 & 175 Admiral Street in Providence: $280,748 to provide 2 affordable homeownership opportunities in the Smith Hill neighborhood.

• South County Habitat for Humanity, Mooresfield in Charlestown: $88,000 to construct a single-family affordable homeownership unit on a vacant gifted lot.

• Housing Authority of the City of Newport, Park Holm IV in Newport: $2,550,000 to preserve 51 affordable units.

