Protocol signed on pricing procedure for gas supplies to Belarus in 2022

December 1, 2021, 18:00

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus, and Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, took place today in St. Petersburg.

Alexey Miller and Viktor Karankevich signed the Protocol between Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus. The document outlines the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in 2022.

Background The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are effective until the end of 2021.