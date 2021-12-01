George A. Custer's gun holster rig from the Civil War fetches $37,500 at Holabird's November Wonders auction, Nov. 18-22

George Armstrong Custer’s gun holster, dispatch case, belt and brass buckle; the holster was issued to officers during the Civil War to fit the Colt model 1860 Army revolver ($37,500).

1982 painting of Native Americans on horseback on top of bluffs looking down on cavalry bluffs by Hungarian-American artist Americo Makk (1927-2015), titled Too Many Guns ($2,250).

1891 stock certificate for the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railway Company for 100 shares, issued to John D. Rockefeller, signed by Rockefeller on the back, with a vignette ($750).

Actual prostitute license from 1898, a professionally framed and mounted carte de visite of a woman named Amelia, issued by officials of Tombstone, Arizona Territory ($2,250).