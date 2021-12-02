U.S. is Anticipated to Hold Major Revenue Share of Compact Laminate Market by 2028: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Compact Laminate Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compact Laminate Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Laminate Type (Vertical Laminates, Horizontal Laminates), Application (Commercial/Business, Residential, Industrial), and By Geography
The Global Compact Laminate Market is majorly driven by rise in demand from the flooring industry, growing usage of laminate for interior design, and increase in demand from the rebounding housing markets. The commercial/business segment is growing at a highest CAGR owing to increase the growth in construction of commercial spaces, installing partitions is the solution for privacy in commercial bathrooms, and unique and aesthetic look to the interior of the commercial spaces. Middle East & Africa dominated with a significant market share due to the increase in the number of tourist hotels and growth in the construction industry in the region. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR owing to the rise in standard of living, consumer preference towards interior design and home décor, increase in disposable income along with rapid urbanization in the region, and growth in residential construction.
The Global Compact Laminate Market is accounted for $3,619.18 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $5,725.03 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include the rise in demand from the rebounding housing markets, growing usage of compact laminate for interior design, and increase in demand from the flooring industry. However, high cost of compact laminates may hamper the market growth.
Key players in Compact Laminate Market include Greenlam Industries Ltd., Lamitech, Trespa International B.V., Wilsonart LLC, Swiss Krono Group, Kronoplus Limited, AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd., Merino Laminates Ltd., EGGER Group, Royal Crown, ATI Laminates, Panolam Industries, OMNOVA Solutions, Arpa Industriale, Dura Tuff, and Stylam Industries Ltd.
