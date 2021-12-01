Hoyer Statement on SCOTUS Oral Arguments on the Mississippi Abortion Ban

“As the Supreme Court hears oral arguments today in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a direct challenge to longstanding precedent in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, women in Texas are still being denied their constitutional reproductive rights while they wait for the Supreme Court to act on S.B. 8. It is unacceptable that women’s reproductive rights are under such sustained attack. We cannot and will not return to a time when women were punished for seeking health care and when many sought care from unlicensed individuals in unsafe and unsanitary conditions - a time when women died because they could not access the medical care they needed. “Longstanding Supreme Court precedent holds that access to reproductive care is a constitutional right. Challenges to Roe v. Wade like this one place at risk the health and safety of women across our country, particularly low-income women whose lack of resources means they bear the brunt of these Republican lawsuits and policies. “In a year that, by many accounts, has been the most restrictive for reproductive care access since Roe v. Wade was decided, overturning or limiting the rights laid out in that decision would be detrimental to women’s access to health care and their civil rights. That is why the House passed the Protecting Women’s Health Act in September to codify the constitutional protections of Roe v. Wade and enshrine access to reproductive health care into law for all. I hope the justices on today’s Court will stand by the precedent set down by Roe v. Wade and later in Casey v. Planned Parenthood and reaffirm strongly that this fundamental right for women will not be overturned. No matter what happens, House Democrats will continue to defend women’s access to affordable reproductive health care across the country.”