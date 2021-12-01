Transcom establishing operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Transcom, a global customer experience specialist, today announced the company is establishing operations in Greenville County. Transcom will create 450 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1995 in Sweden, Transcom provides customer care, sales, technical support and credit management services through a network of contact centers and work-at-home agents. The company has 30,000 customer experience specialists at 69 centers across 26 countries, delivering services in 33 languages to international brands in various industry verticals.

Locating in more than 33,000 square feet at 650 Executive Center Drive in Greenville, Transcom’s Upstate facility is the company’s first customer service operations center in the U.S. Transcom will use a hybrid model, with employees both in-office and working from home.

Individuals interested in joining the Transcom team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“North America is the largest consumer market in the world and is ripe with opportunity for a technologically advanced, service-driven organization like Transcom. We’re already serving many clients in North America, and we consider the North American market to be a center of future growth and opportunity.” -Transcom Executive Vice President and Chief Commerce Officer for North America Donald Berryman

“Transcom is a world-class company, and it speaks volumes that they decided to locate their first North American operation right here in South Carolina. This announcement serves as another testament to South Carolina’s strong business climate.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We’re excited to welcome Transcom to the South Carolina family and celebrate their decision to do business in our state. By creating 450 new jobs in Greenville County, Transcom is making a commitment to the entire Upstate community that will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we couldn’t be more grateful for that.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Greenville County Council is pleased that Transcom, the global customer experience experts who use leading-edge technology and customer insight to provide excellent customer care, has chosen our community to launch and grow their U.S. operations. We believe that the company is a perfect fit for our growing knowledge-based economy and wish them continued success." -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows