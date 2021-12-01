Drone Service Market | By 2028 Increasing Adoption of Drones in Agriculture Industry to Drive the Industry
Stratistics MRC report Drone Service Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Application, Key Players, Types, End User and GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Service Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Platform Service, MRO), Product (Hybrid Drone, Fixed-Wing), Solution (Point, End-to-End), Application (Facility Inspection, 3D Modelling) and By Geography
The Global Drone Service Market is accounted for $11.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $54.38 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for drone inspection & monitoring services, increased adoption of drones in agriculture industry and increased requirements for qualitative data are driving the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce and issues associated with drone safety and security are hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Drone Service Market include Cyberhawk, Sky-Futures Ltd., DroneDeploy Inc., Terra Drone Corporation, Aerodyne Group, Sharper Shape Inc., Phoenix Drone Services LLC , Unmanned Experts Inc, PrecisionHawk, DJI Technology Co., Ltd, Martek Aviation, Vermeer Corporation and Measure Colorado.
The Global Drone Service Market is majorly driven by increasing demand for drone inspection & monitoring services, increased adoption of drones in agriculture industry and increased requirements for qualitative data. The rotary wing segment is growing at a highest CAGR as there is an increase in demand for these drones in the commercial sector due to the design that benefits in various applications such as transportation and drone deliveries. Asia Pacific dominated with a significant market share due to the factors such as upsurge in the number of drone services being used by prominent industries including oil & gas, agriculture, and mining in this region and increasing demand for advanced drones. North America market is growing at a highest CAGR due to the rising adoption of advanced drones in the region for commercial as well as defense applications. Moreover, due to the presence of prominent drone service providers in North America such as Measure and Precision Hawk.
The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global xxx market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of: introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis. This research study aims to help in making the right steps before starting up a company, business conclusions, and shape the future of the organizations. For supreme reader ease, this research presentation on the global market establishes the overall forecast timeline, allowing detailed market approximation about growth likelihood in the market.
The Global Drone Service market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Drone Service market Share report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
