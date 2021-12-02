MyHuntPath Launches Career Education and Management Platform

MyHuntPath

Traditional job search advice does not work, especially in today’s environment. That is why we created this course! We have seen what works and what does not work in today's job environment.” — Amy Johnston, CO-Founder of MyHuntPath

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyHuntPath , a leader in career education and management curriculum, launched its rapidly growing online career coaching platform to the public today.The MyHuntPath program takes expert advice from experienced executive recruiters and breaks up the advice into nine modules, totaling 32 videos lessons that chart out an approach to building a career path that is effective for everyone from seasoned executive leaders to recent college graduates. The new and unique approach from MyHuntPath prepares job seekers to start hunting for their new career.With over 50 years of combined expertise as executive recruiters, Amy and Tom Johnston, Co-Founders of MyHuntPath, have developed a proven process that works. As leaders in the executive recruiting industry, they have strategically identified, recruited, and successfully placed top-notch candidates across every major industry sector and business function. One of their most strategic talents is vested in their uncanny ability to recognize, develop, and nurture a candidate’s strengths and abilities. Teaching individuals to harvest their unique potential is what they do best.“Traditional job search advice does not work, especially in today’s environment” said Amy Johnston Co-Founder of MyHuntPath. “I have seen thousands of individuals who were unemployed or unhappy in their current job follow the terrible advice given by random people, only to end up underemployed or waste hundreds of hours sending out application after application to hear nothing back. That is why we created this course! We have seen what works and what does not work. Because of this, our team has coached countless individuals to use high-level executive recruiting techniques to get the jobs our candidates want, doing what they want, at a company they want to work for.”MyHuntPath offers a unique approach to prepare candidates for their first job or their next career. Start your new career path today at www.MyHuntPath.com or by calling 216-877-0550.

