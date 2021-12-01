How digifora Is Blazing the Trail for Fractional CMOs
The Marketing Firm Is Rewriting the Marketing Script Through the Role of a Fractional CMO
Fractional CMO brings a unique, outsider perspective to your company. We can evaluate your marketing in a new light and bring in fresh ideas from the digifora perspective.”SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The marketing team at digifora is well aware that the challenge of creating a comprehensive marketing strategy starts at the top of an organization. It’s difficult to fill the C-suite with talent without going over budget in the process. When organizations run up against a lack of top-level talent in the marketing department, they tend to turn to the common solution of hiring a consultant.
— Justin Brackett
However, in a recently published article, digifora cofounder Justin Brackett refutes the wisdom of doing so. “Consultants tend to take a hands-off approach to things,” the long-time marketer and CMO explains.
Consultants lead to information dumps of hands-off advice. In a business world that is changing at an ever-increasing speed, more is needed. Brackett’s solution? A fractional CMO.
Describing his own company’s role as a fractional CMO for hire, Brackett explains that “digifora, as CMO, takes a fully integrated hands-on approach with every aspect of marketing and your marketing team.”
In other words, a fractional CMO has an engaged and involved role in their clients’ marketing activities. They aren’t offering lofty advice from somewhere out in the ether. They’re responsible for all of a company’s promotional efforts, from overseeing a marketing team to working with third-party contractors and even managing stakeholder expectations.
A fractional CMO digs into nitty-gritty details. They help to plan and execute critical marketing activities, such as branding, PR, content marketing, and SEO strategy. In Brackett’s mind, they are more effective than a consultant because they have skin in the game. They’re on the ground floor, creating strategies, overseeing execution, and observing results in real-time.
One of the major benefits that a fractional CMO brings to the table is the ability to look at a company’s marketing strategy with an involved yet fresh perspective. According to Brackett, a “Fractional CMO brings a unique, outsider perspective to your company. We can evaluate your marketing in a new light and bring in fresh ideas from the digifora perspective.”
Justin and his digifora co-founder, Haley Veturis, are both well-versed in the concept of operating as a fractional CMO. The pair have a combined 30+ years of experience in the marketing world. Veturis is a digital marketer at heart, with a robust track record of helping businesses clarify their message and exceed their goals. Brackett is no stranger to the digital marketing world, either, having operated as an early adopter in the space as far back as 2007.
In the minds of both owners, a fractional CMO is immeasurably more valuable than a common consultant. This conviction can be clearly seen in their company, which is positioned to offer the value of a boots-on-the-ground CMO without the overburdened cost. In other words, digifora is designed to bring a high degree of experience, talent, and accountability to a marketing team that can’t be found in any other way — and all without that pesky full-time salary and benefits package.
About digifora: digifora is a marketing firm that was founded in 2020 and specializes in offering full-service marketing expertise to its clients. The company’s cofounders, Haley Veturis and Justin Brackett, have developed a trust-focused brand designed to offer innovative marketing strategies that deliver real-world results. Learn more at digifora.com.
