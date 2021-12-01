ALIA ANNOUNCES DECISION TO KEEP 2022 ANNUAL MEETING IN THAILAND
With the recent opening of Thailand to fully vaccinated travellers from 63 countries, the ALIA Council has decided to keep its 2022 Annual Meeting in Thailand.
We look forward to gathering with our members again in Thailand and providing them with an effective networking environment for exchanging new issues and opportunities.”SINGAPORE, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent opening of Thailand’s borders to fully vaccinated travellers from 63 countries, which includes most of its Asia-Pacific neighbours, the Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) Council announced its decision to remain with its original arrangements to have its 2022 Annual Meeting in Thailand.
— Tan Pai Kok
The ALIA Annual Meeting will now be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 25-27, 2022.
ALIA has completed a series of successful virtual events for its members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Annual Meeting marks the organisation’s first in-person event since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) and signals a welcome return to normality.
“We look forward to gathering with our members again in Thailand and providing them with an effective networking environment for exchanging new issues and opportunities,” says Tan Pai Kok, ALIA Chairman and In charge of Climate Change within TotalEnergies Operation Department.
The theme of the ALIA Annual Meeting is “Accelerating Sustainability for the Lubricants Industry.”
The 2022 Annual Meeting program will capture the trends, opportunities and challenges that are being faced by the lubricants industry as we take the journey into sustainability through the energy transition. This shall include:
• Sustainability in the end-to-end supply chain
• Requirements to be met in chemical and product registration across Asia
• Calculation of carbon footprint
• Impact to organisations and human capital during COVID
A particular focus will be brought to accelerating this trajectory with expert speakers, a panel discussion and workshops on key topics such as decarbonization of the supply chain, shift to EV from the ICE vehicle parc and the available lubricant and grease technology to meet this demand.
ALIA's subcommittees are finalising the program for the event and we look forward to sharing it with you in the near future.
If you are interested in presenting a topic related to the theme of "Accelerating Sustainability for the Lubricants Industry,” please send an abstract to secretariat@asianlubricants.org.
To register for the ALIA Annual Meeting, click here.
To receive updates on the ALIA Annual Meeting, please visit our website https://asianlubricants.org/ and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.
ABOUT ALIA
The Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) provides the platform for a united voice for the Asian lubricants industry — tackling unprecedented challenges including smarter regulation, advancement of manufacturing, protecting members’ interests, maintaining quality alongside speed to market, and overcoming external threats. By encouraging collaboration and membership from independent, national, and major oil companies we can more effectively advance our collective interests and overcome key obstacles facing our industry. ALIA is moving the Asian lubricants industry forward, together.
