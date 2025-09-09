Asian Lubricant Exhibition 2025 Opens in Singapore, Spotlighting Innovation and Collaboration in the lubricants industry

ALE 2025 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Asian Lubricant Exhibition 2025 (Sept. 9 to 11) opened today at Suntec, Singapore, marking Asia’s first dedicated trade show for the lubricants industry.

High-quality lubricants reduce friction, extend equipment life, and improve efficiency. They are vital to the energy transition” — Victoria Villena-Denton

SINGAPORE, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Lubricant Exhibition 2025 (ALE 2025) officially opened today at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, marking the start of Asia’s first dedicated trade show for the lubricants industry. Running from September 9 to 11, the three-day event is open to the public and underscores the critical role lubricants play in advancing innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainable growth.In her opening address, Vicky Villena-Denton, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of F&L Asia Ltd., emphasized the industry’s importance in the global energy transition.“Lubricants are often the hidden enablers of progress,” said Villena-Denton. “High-quality lubricants reduce friction, extend equipment life, and improve efficiency. They are vital to the energy transition — enabling lower emissions, supporting renewable technologies, and driving energy efficiency across transport, industry, and manufacturing."Charlotte Kehoe, Chair of the Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA), welcomed attendees on behalf of the association. She reaffirmed ALIA’s commitment to collaboration across the lubricants value chain and highlighted key sustainability initiatives, including the Re-refined Base Oil (RRBO) Task Force and Vietnam’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Task Force, as examples of industry leadership on regulatory engagement in the region.Hong Kong–based F&L Asia Ltd., a leading publisher and event organizer in the fuels and lubricants sector, has partnered with ALIA, the voice of the lubricants industry in Asia, based in Singapore, to co-organize ALE 2025. The inaugural exhibition took place last year at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in Malaysia.Southeast Asia Economy Drives GrowthThe Executive Briefing Session featured a keynote by David Stepat, Country Director for Singapore at Dezan Shira & Associates, titled “Asia in Transition: Trade, Tariffs, and the Tug-of-War for Growth.”Stepat pointed to Southeast Asia as a rising global economic powerhouse, citing its strategic geography and rapidly expanding middle class as drivers of industrial and consumer demand. He discussed the region’s booming digital economy, large-scale infrastructure investments, and renewable energy expansion—all of which are poised to boost demand for lubricants and specialty fluids.However, he also cautioned against ongoing challenges such as limited financing options, weak regional integration, and insufficient carbon pricing, which could hinder Southeast Asia’s progress toward a sustainable energy transition.________________________________________Driving Sustainability in LubricantsSustainability took center stage during the Sustainability Session, chaired by ALIA’s Charlotte Kehoe. The session brought together global experts to address environmental and regulatory challenges facing the lubricants sector:• Dennis Bachelder, Senior Engineer, Engine Oil Licensing and Certification System (EOLCS), at the American Petroleum Institute (API), provided updates on the upcoming Product Carbon Footprint Standard.• Keith Schulz, Chief Sustainability Officer at Motul Asia Pacific, discussed Vietnam’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Program and its impact on the industry.• Eric Holthusen, ALIA Technical Advisor, shared progress on the SIRIM Engine Oil Labelling Initiative, aimed at improving transparency and product quality in Malaysia.The session concluded with a panel discussion and live Q&A moderated by Kehoe, underscoring the importance of collective action, knowledge and data sharing, and global alignment to advance sustainability goals.Later in the day, ALIA’s Re-refined Base Oil (RRBO) Task Force and Vietnam Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Task Force convened to review progress on the RRBO White Paper and evaluate regulatory updates under Vietnam’s EPR framework. These include the recent Decree 05/2025/ND-CP, which expands producer obligations, introduces revised exemptions, and outlines new compliance mechanisms under the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection. The task force reviewed these changes and ongoing plans to consolidate the rules into a standalone EPR decree aimed at strengthening implementation and support the region’s circular economy objectives.Exhibitor presentations started at 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today and will continue throughout the day tomorrow, offering insights into the latest lubricant technologies and solutions.________________________________________Continuing Events at ALE 2025This evening, ALE 2025 will host the ALIA Anniversary Dinner, featuring keynote speaker Michael Dreyer, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific & Oceania at Valvoline Global Operations.On September 11, ALE will offer the “ Base Oil 101 Training Course ”, a technical workshop led by seven industry experts. The course will cover base oil refining, base oil interchange (BOI), viscosity grade read across (VGRA), global market trends, and best practices in storage and handling.“ALE 2025 is not just a platform to showcase products and technologies, but also of innovation,” said Villena-Denton. “It’s a collaborative forum shaping the future of lubricants in a cleaner, more energy-efficient world.”________________________________________For more information about ALE 2025, please, visit: fuelsandlubes.com/fl-exhibition

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.