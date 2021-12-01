AGS Becomes First Card Grading Company To Accept Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu
EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Grading Systems (AGS) continues to set trends in the collectibles industry as the trading card grading company announced it has become the first grading company to officially accept cryptocurrency Shiba Inu.
Created as a parody of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has become the must-watch cryptocurrency in late 2021 which partners well with AGS, as the futuristic card grading company has been turning heads in the industry since launching in late June at the Collector-A-Con convention in Frisco, Texas. Ever since then AGS has paved the way for the future of card grading thanks to their mobile grading app and ability to incorporate AI software and RoboGrading technology.
With their advanced technology and AI capabilities, AGS is now offering orders above $200.00 can be used for RoboGrading and customers can grade any Pokémon card with the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.
The announcement from AGS about accepting Shiba Inu follows a very newsworthy October and November. In October, hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Master P was announced to the AGS Board of Directors and was formally introduced at the company’s live grading event at Collect-A-Con in Houston, Texas.
“We went from selling music out the trunk of our car and putting products in the grocery stores. Now we are taking over the 5 billion dollar collectible technology industry AGS,” Master P said about joining AGS.
“It’s a movement.”
That “movement” also included AGS pushing the boundaries by becoming the first card grading company to showcase a live AI grading at the $1 Million Pokemon Box-Break Charity event recently held in Las Vegas. The event not only featured pop culture sensation Steve Aoki and card collecting royalty Gary “King Pokémon” Haase, but the occasion also provided the chance for collectors to see what sets AGS apart from the competition up close and personal. With AGS, seeing is believing.
AGS provides an inexpensive approach to change the way collectors can easily grade their own cards at home and submit for RoboGrading where a scanner will look for microscopic scratches, print lines, surface composition, and other details in a card that can easily be missed by the best of graders. Compared to other grading companies like PSA, Beckett Grading, and CGC Trading Cards where cards and collectibles can be inaccurately graded by people, are slowly processed, and expensive to grade, AGS offers a faster, inexpensive, and more accurate way to grade cards and collectibles to set a whole new standard for the growing community of collectors. Collectors are now switching to AGS because of the company’s AI technology, the ability to locate global and local defects, RoboGrading’s precision and analysis, and the ability to save collectors time, money, and frustration.
You can now add “accepts Shiba Inu” to that long list of attributes.
Once collectors download the AGS app to personally grade their cards and sets of Pokemon cards, collectors can then mail in their cards to be officially graded and slabbed (encased) with RoboGrading by AGS. The process is 100% automated and the technology grades 10-times faster than a human. Whereas some card grading companies take months to grade and return cards to customers at an inflated price, AGS proudly offers a variety of pricing (beginning at $20 per card) that includes turnaround times ranging from 2-3 days, 5-7 days, 12-14 days, or 28-30 days. What has resulted in AGS gaining popularity in a competitive card grading industry the past five months, is once again set to grow as the company will soon begin to accept modern sports cards, all of MetaZoo, Yugioh, Dragon Ball Z, and Magic cards for grading with AGS.
Until then, Automated Grading Systems is simply focused on changing the card collecting game once again by accepting Shiba Inu.
