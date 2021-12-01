Wooter Apparel Offers Big Incentive To Design And Create New Customized Sports Apparel Thanks To Wooter Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the past year Wooter Apparel has designed, created and outfitted a variety standout athletes, sports leagues, remarkable teams, social media influencers, and community organizations ranging from famed boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, hip-hop icons Master P Snoop Dogg, the NFL Alumni, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, former NBA star Stephen Jackson, Basketball Beauties League, and Major League Wiffle Ball as featured on TBS Network’s Bleacher Report Walk Off.
Now the global customized sports apparel company is giving people the chance to sport some Wooter Apparel of their very own.
Wooter Apparel is giving every new Wooter platform user $100.00 to apply toward quality custom-made sports apparel purchases. Every Wooter platform user that already has at least one previous order with Wooter Apparel receives $200.00 toward their next order. Anyone that has purchased over $10,000.00 will receive $500.00 toward their next order, and anyone that has $100,000.00 of orders will receive $5,000.00 toward their next order of Wooter Apparel.
The incentive is the perfect opportunity for people interested in leaving their own mark on the game by creating a unique look and feel for any athlete, team, league or event.
For anyone tasked with the heavy responsibility of running a sports team, league, or tournament knows the struggle is altogether real across sports when it comes time to select who should design and create uniforms and jerseys. Thanks to Wooter Apparel’s automated ordering platform, Wooter allows people to easily create fully customized jerseys and uniforms in just a few easy clicks. After logging into the free design section on the automated ordering platform, people can select between various sports apparel packages, individual jerseys and uniforms, shirts, jackets, shorts, pants, socks, bags, and other customizable gear.
Along with an option to place rush orders and bulk orders, Wooter Apparel also became a trendsetter in both apparel and technology by merging the two worlds by accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. It’s just one more way Wooter is separating themselves from the competition. Since Wooter Apparel launched seven years ago in Staten Island, New York, the brand has prided itself on providing inexpensive, high-quality, durable materials that can feature any design you want including colors, logos, names, numbers, and sublimation.
Not only does Wooter Apparel specialize in manufacturing sportswear that is designed to exact requirements, but the brand also possesses an in-house graphic design department who has helped design and create apparel for the likes of the XFC, boxer Danny “Swift” Garcia, Hoops In The Sun, the Miami Music Ballerfest, Ballin 4 Peace, Brunson League, BRICK League, and an impressive collection of NIL college athletes (Dawand Jones/Ohio State University, Greg Tribble Jr.,/the University of Akron, DeMeer Blankumsee/University of Toledo, Justin Britt/University of Iowa, and Robert Fry/Saint Leo University) just to name a few. In each case, Wooter Apparel teamed-up to create a one-of-a-kind customized jersey, uniform, and experience made exclusively for each athlete, fighter, artist, entertainer, team, and league.
With Wooter Apparel’s current promotion to “give back” to customers using the Wooter platform for their future sports apparel orders, the brand continues to keep elevating the game in the customized sports apparel industry.
