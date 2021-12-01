Companies In The Robotic Surgery Devices Market Focus On Improving Accuracy By Leveraging AI

Robotic Surgery Devices Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic surgery devices companies are focusing on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to determine patterns within surgical procedures and improve accuracy. With the help of AI, variation in surgical procedures in minimized. They also provide critical insights and best practices from the billions of data elements associated with robotic-assisted surgery and improve patient’s post-operative and long-term health outcomes. AI aids surgeons in determining what exactly is happening during a complex surgery through real-time data points about the movements the surgeon makes during the procedure. It also provides analysis of a surgeon’s technical abilities to improve the surgical procedure. For instance, Caresyntax’s qvident provides medical professionals a workspace to manage and leverage surgical content which helps in reducing risk, improving quality, and facilitating data-enabled training.

The global robotic surgery devices market size reached a value of nearly $4.75 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $4.75 billion in 2020 to $9.18 billion in 2025 at a rate of 14.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 and reach $18.79 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global robotic surgery devices industry are Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker, Accuray, Medtronic Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

North America was the largest region in the global robotic surgery devices market, accounting for 63.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the robotic surgery devices market will be Africa, and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 32.8% and 22.6% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and Asia Pacific growing at CAGRs of 21.0% and 17.7% respectively.

TBRC’s global robotic surgery devices market report is segmented by product and service into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, services, by surgery type into urological surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, others, by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers.

