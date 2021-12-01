Battery Power Tools Market Demands Growth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2030 | At a CAGR of 6.9%

Growth of the battery power tools market is majorly driven by adoption of sustainable, affordable, low cost and energy-efficient battery power tools.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The battery power tools market includes revenue generated by sales of battery power tools used for drilling, screw driving, chiseling, sanding and other such applications for production, packaging, assembly, and maintenance operations. These tools includes battery operated cordless handheld machine drills, saws, nailers, grinders, impact wrench, and other types of battery power tools.

In addition, the Battery Power Tools market report outlines upstream raw materials, marketing channels, downstream customer surveys, and industry development trends that provide vital information about manufacturing equipment suppliers, major distributors, raw materials suppliers, and major customers.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6173

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Battery Power Tools Market by Motor Type, Tool, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” the global battery power tools market size was valued at $20.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $41.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the drills segment dominated the battery power tools market, followed by the others segment.

Top Manufacturers:

The major players profiled in the battery power tools market include Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hitachi Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-On Incorporated, Stanley Black and Decker, and Techtronic Industries. These major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, collaboration, acquisition, and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the battery power tools market.

Covid-19 scenario:

The global battery power tools report includes an in-depth analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. Moreover, it helps the frontrunners in the industry to devise new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other companies and how to deal with sudden changes in value and supply chain without compromising the credibility of the business.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6173

Key Market Segments

By Tools

• Drills

• Saws

• Lawn Mower

• Impact Wrench

• Others

By Application

• Industrial

• DIY

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• By motor type, the brushed motor segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By tool, the drill segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By end user, the industrial segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6173



