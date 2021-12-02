PIKOM CROWDFUNDING SUPPORTS GETEMPLOYED.TODAY TO GIVE UNEMPLOYED MALAYSIANS A NEW HOPE

Help The Jobless & Retrenched, Your Donation Gives Them A New Beginning Start Your Journey, Be Job Ready Today!

Upskilling, keep on upskilling, you will be in demand forever” — Dr Wemel Cumavoo

KUALA LUMPUR, WP, MALAYSIA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are today proud to announce that we have been selected as 1 of the 5 impact projects to be included in PIKOM's Crowdfunding Campaign in partnership with The Incitement Platform. This will raise awareness and funds for our GetEmployed.Today, a nationwide impact project, to help the jobless and retrenched, said Dr. Wemel Cumavoo, Co-Founder and CEO of LTT Global Communications Sdn. Bhd.

Dr. Wemel invites all to come together to help support this important mission. This project reinvents learning through a structured Employment Readiness Program and is positioned to quickly get people who have lost their jobs or lost their businesses during the pandemic back on their feet. Just training alone is not enough. Many have lost their self-confidence, self-esteem, and social skills too. Our Employment Readiness Program covers all of the above and helps one to Learn, Earn & Grow.

As of August 2021, there were over 764,900 Unemployed Malaysians. It’s estimated that many more million Malaysians will become Unemployed over the next 6 months if nothing is done to help Malaysian MSMEs’.

What we are witnessing now when distributing food and groceries are unimaginable sufferings of our Unemployed Malaysians firsthand. Many had difficulty finding work amid pandemic-related shutdowns and, as a result, struggled to feed their families. We saw people without jobs, people living on the street, and anyone else in need and at risk of starvation. Their gratitude was expressed not in words but in tears that spoke a thousand words, he added.

Therefore, we decided to step back, analyze the situation in the country, with our team, and assess our strengths, then, decided that we can and need to do something about it NOW and that is the birth of our impact project, GetEmployed.today.

If you like what we are doing come join us and support our important mission. It's not the amount that matters but the meaning behind your donation that will change a person's life.

https://www.theincitement.com/project/536/updates

Kindly share this with your family, friends, and colleagues. Let's come together to help Unemployed Malaysians have a meaningful change in their lives.

Together we can make a difference!!!

For more information, please contact us at LTT Global Communications Sdn Bhd:

Colin Goon

Administrative Manager

Email: colin@lttcom.com

Mobile: +60176882878

Rani Wemel

Co-Founder/COO

Email: founders(at)MyMobileUni(dot)com

Mobile: +60192070510

Crowdfunding Website: https://www.theincitement.com/project/536/updates

Impact Project Website: https://getemployed.today/

Corporate Website: http://www.LTTCOM.com



About GetEmployed.Today Learning Platform

GetEmployed.Today a world-class fully-online structured program provides participants access to LTT Global’s world-class learning platform to pick up the mandatory in-demand skills that come with the Certificate of Achievement from Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU) and other global certifications. After the two to six weeks of mandatory training, they may apply for jobs, start something on their own, or do freelance with the skills they have picked up. The program is complemented with counseling, career guidance, coaching, and direct links to hiring with the support of our esteemed partners who have come on board with a shared vision to impact the lives of unemployed Malaysians and help them reset their lives. LTT Global will be giving Malaysia’s unemployed the Digital Skills to earn. And they do not need to pay for this.

Based on the ILO study, LTT Global’s GetEmployed.Today’s impact project reinvents learning through a structured Employment Readiness Program and is positioned to quickly get people who have lost their jobs or lost their businesses during the pandemic back on their feet. Just training alone is not enough. Many have lost their self-confidence, self-esteem, social skills and need special attention and counseling too. Their Employment Readiness Program helps one to Learn, Earn & Grow. Other features that enhance skills in this program include Mastery Classes and Webinars that are conducted by Universities, Corporates, and Expert Individuals.

More details on GetEmployed.Today and how it can assist the unemployed to obtain a new lease life with the help of the project partners and sponsors are available on https://getemployed.edu4u.today.

About LTT Global

Established in 2004, LTT Global is in the EdTech Space and a global pioneer in Mobile Learning and Learning Experience Platforms (LXP). We are Digital Knowledge Curation Experts. Our purpose is to provide accessible and affordable learning to empower individuals and transform organizations. The interest of people is at the core of what we do. We harness the power of the internet to give our clients innovative world-class learning platforms that help them save money, time and effort, whilst increasing productivity and profitability for organizations via our proven and cost-efficient multi-award-winning solutions.

We provide a safe, handpicked curated learning platform, where one may access quality learning websites with confidence, feel safe, feel empowered and complete their learning without any distraction.

We offer scalable solutions that can be customized to needs from a basic to a full-fledged mobile learning platform. We help organizations simplify their learning and development process, increase employee engagement, and improve employee performance. We work with leading companies globally to support sustainable talent upskilling, creating meaningful change in the lives of individuals and communities.

Our customers range from educational institutes, government bodies, and corporates. In a world of rapid change, our platforms provide incredible flexibility for learning. LTT Global is a global provider of sustainable talent development solutions. We are committed to partnering with organizations to create sustainable long-term impact.

As a Technology Service Provider, our Global Learning Platform has been endorsed by the Industry Expert Panel and listed in the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC) Digital Skills Training Directory. LTT Global is also part of the Jom Transform Program by FinLab-UOB and helps with the Digital Transformation Program for SMEs’ in Malaysia and in the region.

Our Multi-Award-Winning Learning Platforms are recognized globally by the United Nations, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). We were nominated in 3 categories in HRM Asia's Readers' Choice Awards 2021. Through the work we are doing we are powering 7 out of 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.