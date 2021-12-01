Venustas Redefines Thermal Underwear with Graphene Heating System
Venustas Heated Apparel has today announced a new series of heated clothing, the heated thermal underwear.SHENZHEN, CHINA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venustas Heated Apparel has today announced a new series of heated clothing, the heated thermal underwear. Combining an extraordinary heating system, efficient graphene heating elements, cationic fabric, and more, this brand new series delivers a more advanced enjoyment to you this winter.
And now, the heated underwear set is available in men's and women's styles. What's more, customers can buy the heated thermal pants and the shirts separately.
Heated Apparel
Heated clothing is a new form in the apparel industry yet is widely accepted by the public. Like heated jackets, heated hoodies, heated vests, heated gloves, etc., more and more self-heating apparel provides additional warmth to people during the cold weather. Equipped with a heating system, heated apparel can heat up in seconds and then spread warmth to the wearer's whole body.
Venustas has been trying so hard to create self-heating clothing that can help people explore the world with warmth and ease in the winter. Heated jackets and heated vests are the most popular outerwear among consumers these years. But this year, Venustas wants to do something different-adopting heating elements in base layers.
A New Level Of Thermal Underwear
Regular thermal underwear keeps people warm by clinging to the skin so that it can trap the heat generated by the body. However, Venustas heated base layer will give you an unprecedented experience via combining the heating system and the skin-friendly inner layer, which will provide people exceptional warmth while fitting smoothly and soft against the skin. Being different from heated jackets or vests, this product can be worn as a lounging suit for quick grocery shopping or under your daily outfits.
Premium Material
Adopted cationic polyester fiber for the shell and polyester for the lining, Venustas heated underwear set has a remarkable moisture-wicking feature. It can ensure a warm and comfortable wearing experience. People don't need to worry about that sticky or clammy feeling when using the heating panels. Comfort and dryness are assured.
Superior Graphene Heating Elements
Graphene is one of the most exciting thermal conductive materials in decades. It's thin, strong, stable than a diamond, and has an excellent ability to transmit electrons, making it widely adopted in many industries. The graphene heating elements come with the marvelous features as follow:
-Instant heat: heat up evenly in a short time
-Excellent heating performance: soft warmth that won't make users' skin dry
-Higher efficiency: electrons travel faster than when they're in the carbon fiber
This upgrade has changed the tradition of using carbon fiber as the heating element, which is customary in the clothing industry. Graphene contributes to less preheat time and a more stable supply. Besides, it allows for a prolonged working time of Venustas' heated clothing while plugging into the same battery packs.
Like Venustas' other heated apparel, the graphene heated thermal underwear is equipped with UL-certified batteries that can provide up to 9 hours of continuous power.
About Venustas
As technology changes the way people live, everyone is more concerned with wellbeing, especially during the long and cold winter. Founded in 2018, Venustas is a young and lively brand specializing in cold-weather gear, including heated jackets, vests, gloves, coats, sweaters, hoodies, and blanket hoodies. Venustas is committed to helping people adventure outdoors in winter with comfort. For more information, visit venustasofficial.com.
