Singapore’s optical start-up, foptics, launches Southeast Asia’s first prescription lens scanner with Virtual Try-On
The launch of our lens scanner app and Virtual Try-On strengthens our purpose here at foptics where we offer customers the freedom to express themselves through eyewear at a price anyone can afford.”SINGAPORE, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • The smartphone app allows users to scan their existing prescription lenses easily to retrieve their lens prescription and complete their eyewear purchase on foptics’ newly launched website
— Raynald Zhang
• This lowers the barrier for customers looking to own more than one pair of spectacles, enabling greater self-expression through their eyewear
• In November, foptics also launched its Virtual Try-On feature, enabling customers to discover new spectacle styles anytime, anywhere, without having to head down to their physical store
Homegrown optical start-up, foptics announces the launch of Southeast Asia’s first prescription lens scanner application for commercial consumer use. The US FDA-listed application enables individuals to easily retrieve the necessary prescription details from their existing spectacles, eliminating a common pain point where customers are often unsure of their current prescription, which poses as a barrier to purchasing spectacles online. This app comes as online purchase of eyewear has been gaining momentum , a trend which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Complementing the app, the brand also launched its Virtual Try-On feature earlier this month to enable customers to try on various spectacle styles at their convenience in a holistic online experience.
Like clothes and shoes, eyewear is increasingly being perceived as items of self-expression. foptics’ prescription lens scanner and Virtual Try-On therefore facilitates a more convenient purchase experience online and enables customers to easily purchase more than one pair of spectacles to augment their styles.
In an elevated process designed for an effortless customer experience, individuals will first visit the foptics website and try out different frames with the Virtual Try-On before deciding on their desired frame and lens. For customers unsure of their existing lens prescription, they will be directed to download the lens prescription scanner app which will retrieve the necessary prescription details from their current pair of spectacles before completing their purchase. The purchase will then be sent to foptics’ licensed optometrist for verification.
foptics’ Virtual Try-On offers more than a hundred frames ranging from classic work-appropriate cuts to the latest fashionable eyewear styles. This feature is configured conveniently for use on foptics’ website on both desktop and mobile devices. Its lens scanner application is compatible with single vision lenses of up to -6.00, that corrects astigmatism of up to -2.50 and offers an accuracy that is in line with international optometry standards. The scanner does not cover bifocal and/or progressive lens prescriptions. “Our foptics online store was launched in 2016 with the purpose of offering a more convenient and accessible spectacles purchasing experience. However, through the years, we often received feedback on the double barriers to purchasing spectacles online where customers were unsure of which frames suited them and what their existing lens prescription was. This spurred us to develop the Virtual Try-On and prescription lens scanner to value-add to our customers’ online experience.
While we encourage customers to drop by our physical store for an eye test to confirm their prescription, we recognise that there are customers who are comfortable with their current prescription and prefer to retrieve the necessary prescription details without heading out. Our lens prescription scanner app seeks to address this issue, while assuring our customers of the optical quality of their spectacles even as they make their purchases online. In the same vein, our Virtual Try-On feature is a complementary offering to round out our customers’ shopping experience and allow them to discover new styles from the comforts of their home. With Singapore as one of the leading countries in eye research, the launch of our lens scanner – a first in Southeast Asia – is symbolic in introducing practical technology at scale for the everyday masses,” said Raynald Zhang, founder of foptics.
Spectacles as a Fashion Accessory
Besides enhancing the convenience to purchase spectacles, Zhang is optimistic that foptics’ lens scanner and Virtual Try-On can change commonplace practices of purchasing spectacles.
“While we might own multiple pairs of shoes, bags or accessories, we often utilise a single pair of spectacles out of sheer practicality or cost. However, we truly believe that spectacles can be that unique item that speaks of our moods, personality and outfits, and we encourage our customers to explore different frames that augment their styles. This is especially so in the “Zoom” era, where first impressions depend largely on our faces with our glasses being the main noticeable accessory.
The launch of our lens scanner application and Virtual Try-On therefore strengthens our purpose here at foptics as we remain committed to offer our customers the freedom to express themselves through their eyewear at a price that anyone can afford. At foptics, prescription spectacles are as affordable as S$35.90 all-in and ready in 3 working days. Free deliveries are an option in light of COVID-19 and we are also testing out same day delivery currently” added Zhang.
###
About foptics
Founded in 2018 by Raynald Zhang, foptics started as an online-first, direct to consumer (D2C) optical store and has expanded into an online-to-offline (O2O) business operation situated in Chinatown and Commonwealth, Singapore offering stylish and affordable spectacles for the consumer market. To learn more about foptics, check us out on our website, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.
Gindelin
Muse & Motif Pte Ltd
+65 9668 9469
gindelin@museandmotif.com