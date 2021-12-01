Preliminary Injunction in Healthcare Worker Vaccine Mandate Case

SALT LAKE CITY – Today, the U.S. district court in Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction in a case brought by 12 states including Utah, halting enforcement of the government’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The court questioned whether the federal government has the statutory or constitutional authority to implement the mandate. A Missouri district court issued a similar injunction yesterday applying to 10 states, but the Louisiana decision extends nationwide.

“The preliminary injunction is the first step in overturning the mandate,” said Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. “This case is critical for ensuring that Utahns don’t lose access to healthcare, especially in rural areas. We expect our other mandate actions to follow a similar path and look forward to pursuing these cases.”

The Center for Medicaid Services mandate would have required more than 10.3 million healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines by December 6. This injunction puts that requirement on hold until the case is resolved.

Read the Order for Preliminary Injunction here.

