THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2021
Possible Consideration of Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY22
Possible Suspensions (13 bills)
- H.R. 2930 – Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Leger Fernandez – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4352 – To amend the Act of June 18, 1934, to reaffirm the authority of the Secretary of the Interior to take land into trust for Indian Tribes, and for other purposes (Rep. McCollum – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 897 – Agua Caliente Land Exchange Fee to Trust Confirmation Act, as amended (Rep. Ruiz – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2074 – Indian Buffalo Management Act, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3531 – Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4706 – Blackwell School National Historic Site Act (Rep. Gonzales – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5720 – Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act, as amended (Rep. Ross – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5677 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 2, United States Code, title 50, United States Code, and title 52, United States Code (Rep. Dean – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5679 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 7, title 20, and title 43, United States Code (Rep. Jones – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5695 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions which were formerly classified to chapters 14 and 19 of title 25, United States Code (Rep. Issa – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5705 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to provisions reclassified to title 34, United States Code (Rep. Bentz – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5961 – To make revisions in title 5, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Neguse – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5982 – To make revisions in title 51, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Fischbach – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2685 – Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4045 – FUTURE Networks Act, as amended (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4055 – American Cybersecurity Literacy Act, as amended (Rep. Kinzinger – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2355 – Opioid Prescription Verification Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Rodney Davis – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2364 – Synthetic Opioid Danger Awareness Act, as amended (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3743 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Rep. Hudson – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3894 – CARING for Social Determinants Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce)