Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.30.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tim Rainey, 53, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed Executive Director of the California Workforce Development Board, where he has served in that position since 2011. Rainey was Director of the Workforce and Economic Development Program at the California Labor Federation from 2005 to 2011. He was Policy Director at the California Workforce Association from 1998 to 2005. Rainey was a Consultant at the California State Senate Majority Caucus from 1998 to 1999. He was an Assistant in the Office of Assemblymember Deborah Ortiz from 1997 to 1998. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $171,852. Rainey is a Democrat.

Curtis Notsinneh, 41, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Workforce Development Board, where he has served in that position since 2018. Notsinneh was Director of Public Affairs at Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation from 2014 to 2017, Policy Director in the Office of California State Assemblymember Tom Ammiano from 2011 to 2014 and Member Designee at the California Council on Criminal Justice from 2009 to 2013. He was Senior Consultant in the Office of California State Assemblymember Jerry Hill from 2009 to 2011, Deputy State Director at the Drug Policy Alliance from 2007 to 2008 and Legislative Aide in the Office of California State Assemblymember Jackie Goldberg from 2000 to 2007. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $138,360. Notsinneh is a Democrat.

Fahizah Alim, 72, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Deputy Director for Communications at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, where she has served in that position since 2013. Alim was Communications Director for California State Senator Curren Price from 2009 to 2013. She served as Communications Director for California State Senator Roderick Wright from 2008 to 2009 and for California State Senator Mark Ridley-Thomas from 2007 to 2008. Alim held multiple positions at the Sacramento Bee from 1980 to 2006, including Senior Writer, Columnist and Staff Writer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $128,304. Alim is a Democrat.

Janette Wipper, 48, of San Francisco, has been reappointed Chief Counsel for the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, where she has served in that position since 2018. Wipper was Regional Director at the U.S. Department of Labor from 2014 to 2018. She was Partner at Sanford Heisler LLP from 2006 to 2013. Wipper held attorney positions at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest from 2004 to 2006, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People from 2002 to 2004 and Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law from 1999 to 2002. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Vermont Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $196,944. Wipper is a Democrat.

Serenity Thompson, 49, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Digital Services Division at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Thompson was Chief of Engagement and Retention Marketing at the California State Lottery from 2020 to 2021. She was Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at TripActions in 2020 and Head of Marketing and Communications at myDigitalOffice from 2017 to 2020. Thompson was Vice President of Marketing at Switchfly from 2013 to 2016 and Marketing and Communications Director at Serena Software from 2008 to 2013. Thompson earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of San Francisco. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $160,000. Thompson is a Democrat.

Ana Cubas, 51, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Law Revision Commission, where she has served since 2019. Cubas has been an Adjunct Professor for the Los Angeles Community College District since 2017. She was Government Affairs Manager at Vanir Construction Management from 2016 to 2017. She was a Project Manager at HDR from 2014 to 2015. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California and a Master of Public Policy degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Princeton University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Cubas is a Democrat.

Mark Luque, 46, of Bakersfield, has been appointed to the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence. Luque has been Superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District since 2021, where he has served in several positions since 2014, including Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services and Director of Curriculum and Standards. Luque held several positions at the Delano Union School District from 2006 to 2014, including Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, Director of Academics and Principal. He earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration from California State University, Bakersfield. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Luque is registered without party preference.

