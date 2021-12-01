OrbitWeb Inc. partners with SOCIAL KNOW HOW®
OrbitWeb - A Google Partner and Social Know How - A Facebook Partner announce a strategic partnership.
We recognize the opportunities of leveraging our search engine expertise, combined with social media. Together we bring holistic marketing strategies that ensure a positive ROI for our clients.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrbitWeb Inc. and SOCIAL KNOW HOW® announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will unlock access to new resources, talent, and in-demand services.
The agreement brings together two influential service providers in digital marketing. OrbitWeb Inc. is a Google Partner with extensive knowledge in PPC management and SEO Strategies. SOCIAL KNOW HOW® is a Facebook Agency Partner with qualified expertise in Facebook and Instagram Marketing.
“We recognize the opportunities of leveraging our search engine expertise, combined with social media marketing,” said Rigoberto Guadron, CEO of OrbitWeb Inc. “Together we bring holistic marketing strategies that ensure a positive ROI for our clients.”
Our clients will benefit from diversifying their advertising campaigns. This means looking at both Google and Facebook Ads to achieve maximum visibility, lead generation and sales, and new customer acquisitions. When it comes to our client’s ROI, it’s important to make sure to invest in the right strategies.
“Engaging the power of both paid search and paid social is an extremely effective & powerful digital advertising strategy that should be viewed as complementary, rather than adversary,” Elio Gatto, President of SOCIAL KNOW HOW®
About OrbitWeb Inc.
OrbitWeb Inc. is a data-driven digital marketing agency from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). OrbitWeb Inc. offers integral solutions that propel businesses into the digital space. OrbitWeb is BBB Accredited and ranked one of the TOP PPC companies in Toronto according to Upcity.com
About SOCIAL KNOW HOW®
SOCIAL KNOW HOW® is a leading Social Media Marketing & Digital Advertising Agency that specializes in strategic marketing and Facebook, Instagram, & LinkedIn Advertising that helps companies increase online exposure, generate leads and stay digitally connected.
