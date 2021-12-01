Lead Guitarist Kazuki Tokaji of Circle the Earth Releases New Solo "Inertia" Next Live Performance at The Viper Room
Inertia can be best described as a song borne out of momentum. I wrote it with the intention that the listener wouldn't be able to help but give their full attention to every detail of the song.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese Rock Guitar sensation Kazuki Tokaji just released his latest guitar solo song and accompanying music video on Youtube. According to Kazuki, the song was inspired and borne out of momentum. He wrote the song with the intention that the listener wouldn't be able to help but give their full attention to every detail of the song. The main riff with it's super groovy baseline is what inspired him to write it this way. Interspersed with the melodic solos that his fans have recognized him for, makes this one of his best original compositions to date. The name was also inspired by the driving nature of the song, since the rhythm section is constantly pushing out a relentless groove and not staying still, encompassing the meaning of the word "inertia".
— Kazuki Tokaji
Born in Japan, Kazuki Tokaji started playing the guitar at age 7. Kazuki has established himself as one of the most astonishing guitarist in the music world. His insane talent has been recognized through his endorsements with ESP Guitars, Hughes & Kettner Amplifiers and EMG Pick Ups. He has performed with some epic musicians including: Marty Friedman, Chuck Wright and Derek Sherinian. Kazuki brings the rock, roll and then some to Circle the Earth’s musical vibe. His versatility and energy are contagious.
Circle The Earth is a multi-cultural, multi-talented five-piece band who bring their diverse influences into streamlined, high energy music. On December 3 at 8 p.m., the band will return to play the Viper Room having played to standing room only crowds at that venue and The Troubadour in the past. Circle The Earth is generating buzz and excitement in the LA music scene as an eclectic band with a contemporary rock sound that is about to take the industry by storm.
About Circle The Earth:
Fronted by the dynamic Khadia Handon, who brings a charismatic vocal performance to every song and the guitar virtuoso Kazuki Tokaji whose energetic stage antics leave audiences in awe, Circle The Earth’s music is built on a tight rhythm section with band founder Michael McBay on bass and Sandro Feliciano on hard-hitting drums. Sandy Chao Wang enhances the band’s rock sound with keyboards and keytarists.
Circle The Earth has been working with producers Jim McGorman (Avril Lavigne, Goo Goo Dolls, New Radicals) and Mikal Blue (One Republic, Colbie Caillat) as well as songwriters Una Jensen and Sean Gould. Circle The Earth’s Dead video eclipsed 1.1 million streams on YouTube and the single Diamonds had over 600,000 listens.
Kazuki Tokaji - Inertia (Guitar Solo Music Video)