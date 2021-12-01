Automotive Defense Specialists Announces Post on Bureau of Automotive Repair Citations
Automotive Defense Specialists is a team of hard-working defense lawyers in California.
During the holidays, the last thing a SMOG tech or auto repair shop owner wants to deal with is a citation from the Bureau of Auto Repair.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of best-in-class defense attorneys for SMOG shops and auto mechanics at https://automotivedefense.com, is proud to announce a new post on the troublesome issue of citations by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair. As the post explains, the first response to a citation could set a foundation for a defense strategy. The support of a trained attorney can help move issues in the right direction for an auto repair professional.
"During the holidays, the last thing a SMOG tech or auto repair shop owner wants to deal with is a citation from the Bureau of Auto Repair. Many find that having trained legal representation is a good strategy," explained defense attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists. "It's our job to not only review the issues but organize the details and prepare for a vigorous defense."
The SMOG testing community can review the new post at https://automotivedefense.com/2021/11/02/receiving-a-citation-from-the-bureau-of-automotive-repair-is-serious/. Receiving a Bureau of Automotive Repair citation during the holiday season may add extra pressure to busy SMOG stations and repair shops. Focusing on what one does best may be a smarter strategy than trying to "go it alone" against the State of California.
Indeed, attorney William Ferreira and his law firm have litigated, caused to be dismissed, or settled over 2,000 court cases with the Bureau of Auto Repair. Cases can include the following topics: citations, STAR violations, SMOG testing issues, petitions for interim suspension orders, licensing issues, and auto repair criminal defense. The team of lawyers supports auto repair technicians, SMOG technicians, and local auto shop owners. Interested persons are also strongly encouraged to review the informational page for Bureau of Automotive Repair Citation issues at https://automotivedefense.com/about/services/repair-citation-smog-check/. In all cases, the next best step is to reach out for an attorney consultation as only a licensed attorney can review the facts vis-a-vis the law and give advice on how best to proceed.
In summary, an expert attorney familiar with the Bureau of Automotive Repair citations, accusations, and SMOG violation letters can manage the details and help prepare a successful strategy for court.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and invalidations. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
