GALT Receives Ignite Respect Award

Chief Operating Officer, Bayne Bunce and Chief Financial Officer, Lili Topchev accept the Ignite Respect award on behalf of GALT from Gregg Ward, CRL Founder & Executive Director

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 21, 2021, Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. (GALT) was the proud recipient of the Ignite Respect Award from The Center for Respectful Leadership (CRL).

GALT’s Chief Financial Officer, Lili Topchev, and Chief Operating Officer, Bayne Bunce, attended the Ignite Respect 2021 event to accept the award on GALT’s behalf. In her remarks, Ms. Topchev shared that, “GALT is honored to be the first company in history to receive CRL’s Ignite Respect Award. GALT truly believes in Respectful Leadership and strives to act upon its principles every day.”

The entire GALT team thanks CRL for this meaningful recognition.

The Center for Respectful Leadership is an organization that is committed to investing in leadership and organizational transformation through active research, public dialogues, learning and development programs and coaching that focus on the positive power and measurable impact of respect. Respect is the cornerstone of successful companies’ culture and CRL is a leader in understanding and improving respectful corporate operations. CRL invests in leadership and organizational transformation by focusing on the positive power and measurable impact of respect. GALT, a non-traditional defense contractor and Veteran-Owned Small-Business (VOSB), and is focused on the systems architecture of Command, Control, and Communication (C3) systems and how best to move warfighting information forward and across multiple domains.

