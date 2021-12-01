News release: Route 7 Charlotte CLOSED

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 7 in Charlotte also known as, Ethan Allen Highway, in the area of Higbee Rd will have both lanes closed temporarily for a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.