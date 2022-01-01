Urologists Are Not Always Better When Treating Erectile Dysfunction In Rochester NY | Op-Ed Response To 13 WHAM Story

ED Shockwave Now Available Health Expressions NY Shockwave Treatment Room Health Expressions Pittsford NY As Seen In Men's Health Magazine April 2017 https://www.menshealth.com/sex-women/a19545512/extracorporeal-shock-wave-therapy/

Should urologists continue to neglect modern erectile dysfunction treatment alternatives like shockwave therapy? For Moderate ED, surgery may not be necessary.

Patients & urologists often fail early on with ED treatments like hormones, sildenafil, or injections- prematurely resorting to more invasive procedures while overlooking the benefits of shockwave.” — Dr. Tara Donohue

When it comes to finding modern solutions for Erectile Dysfunction [ED], some urologists are not necessarily better for men in Rochester, often neglecting new erectile dysfunction treatment options despite the benefits outweighing risks. A lot can be said about how outdated some of these old remedies are now considering there's so much more out on the market today with modern solutions - and noteworthy to add that until now, no ED Treatment options had truly provided a remedy for men with erectile dysfunction. Fortunately though we do have something worth mentioning: shock waves! These powerful vibrations help promote healing by breaking down scar tissue buildup within your muscle fibers where you’ve experienced damage from injuries like diabetes or surgery; they're also capable enough at normalizing nerve impulses and restoring the blood flow necessary to achieve erectile firmness.

The difference in outcomes for patients with chronic health conditions like high blood pressure and prostatitis has been remarkable. While your urologists may prematurely recommend aggressive and invasive Penile Implant Surgery, they often fail to tell men about their less invasive options like ED shockwave therapy.

In an article from 2018, Rochester’s leading Urologist, Dr. John Valvo, has cautioned men who are considering trying shockwave therapy;

⨭ "It is part of a treatment process that is best handled by a urologist.”

Read more about Dr. John Volvo at Rochester Urology Online, at: https://www.rochesterregional.org/physician-directory/v/valvo-john

He cites that aside from wound applications, shockwave procedures are not FDA-approved for ED and not covered by health insurers. Now, four years after publicly addressing this controversial treatment option, Dr. John Valvo ’s Rochester based Urology practice continues business as usual while other Urology groups across the nation are electing to provide ED shockwave therapy for men with Erectile dysfunction and chronic pelvic pains.

Read Dr. John Valvo ’s opinion from back-dated News 13 WHAM Article, Titled: “Pittsford psychiatrist accused of fraud opens new business to treat erectile dysfunction” -by Jane Flasch, 2018: https://13wham.com/news/local/indicted-pittsford-psychiatrist-opens-new-business-to-treat-erectile-dysfunction

Dr. Tara Donohue, a doctor at Rochester’s new men’s health clinic Health Expressions NY, explains:

⨭ "Patients and urologists often fail early on with ED treatments like hormone replacement therapy, sildenafil, vacuum therapy or penile injections- prematurely resorting to more invasive procedures such as surgery."

Even if a less invasive treatment option is not currently offered by that urologist, men deserve to have comprehensive information about all of their treatment options before consenting to surgery. This is a prerequisite to giving informed consent. While some prior Rochester area clinics have allegedly been involved in undesirable business practices, ED Shockwave has a track record of benefiting men across the nation.

The use of shockwave lithotripsy to break up kidney stones was first introduced in the 1970s. This low-intensity variant, also known as Pressure Wave Therapy, is now being utilized as an alternative treatment for men suffering from erectile dysfunction and chronic pelvic pain syndromes, both of which are typically associated with prostate problems—a trend that urologists are embracing.

This partial list of prestigious Urological groups is a snapshot of the widespread adoption of shockwave therapy in America:

1. Mayo Clinic: “The purpose of this study is to assess and evaluate the efficacy of the use of MoreNova shockwave therapy in individuals diagnosed with Erectile Dysfunction (ED) by a change in evidence based imagining via Color Duplex Doppler ultrasound (CDDU), and by patient reported questionnaires.” Online, at: https://www.mayo.edu/research/clinical-trials/cls-20470193

2. Cleveland Clinic: “As urologists, we have decades of experience with extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy for breaking apart stones within the body. Today, a related and emerging technology, low-intensity shockwave therapy (LiSWT), is being explored for several other urological applications.” https://consultqd.clevelandclinic.org/low-intensity-shockwave-therapy-in-urology/

3. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: “Restorative therapies are a promising technology that represents a new frontier of treatment geared towards reversing disease pathology rather than just treating symptoms.”

Online, at: https://synapse.mskcc.org/synapse/works/181308 https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/doctors/john-mulhall

4. Johns Hopkins UC Davis: “Low-intensity extracorporeal shockwave therapy (LI-ESWT) to the penis has recently emerged as novel therapeutic option in the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).”

Int J Impot Res. 2019 Feb 1.

Online, at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41443-019-0121-3

5. U Miami Health: “New studies suggest that using low-intensity shockwaves can help promote penis health and treat erectile dysfunction. Shockwaves are delivered through a specialized device.”

Online, at: https://umiamihealth.org/en/treatments-and-services/urology/erectile-dysfunction



Despite prior quotes that this treatment would best serve men as provided by a urologist, Rochester Regional Health is not yet offering men shockwave therapy. “Many physicians are not aware of the treatment options, so patients have been either under treated or not treated at all.”

Online, at: https://www.rochesterregional.org/services/mens-health/erectile-dysfunction

I am writing this Op-Ed article to clarify that Health Expressions has no affiliation with the bad business that was exposed by WHAM and Dr. John Valvo. And, while Dr. John Valvo of Rochester Regional Health has not yet followed contemporary treatment trends by offering ED Shockwave, I appreciate that he has been an advocate for our safety and a champion giver of life-saving urological procedures for decades. But the value that shockwave therapy provides in man’s quest to discover the fountain of youth is irrefutable. Shockwave therapy has been proven to help people with chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis, plantar fasciitis, and tendonitis. It is also worth mentioning that shockwave therapy is a non-invasive treatment that does not require any needles or surgery.

- Shockwave ED treatment is available to men in the Rochester metro area, provided by Dr. Tara E. Donohue at Health Expressions NY. Dr. Donohue received her Bachelor of Science in Human Anatomy and Physiology Instruction from New York Chiropractic College, a Master of Science in Human Anatomy and Physiology Instruction from Northeast College of Health Sciences.

Learn more and schedule a free consultation by visiting Health Expressions NY online.

